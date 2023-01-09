Undefeated Simeon tops Imhotep in nationally-ranked showdown at Highland Shootout

HIGHLAND, Ill. – The Simeon basketball team logged some mileage in recent days, traveling from Chicago to Northern Indiana for a game on Friday and then to Southern Illinois on Saturday for another showcase before heading back home.

It turned out to be well worth it for the undefeated Wolverines.

Simeon defeated Indianapolis Cathedral on Friday at the NIBC Invitational in a game broadcast nationally on ESPN2 and then topped Imhotep Charter out of Philadelphia 53-51 on Saturday at the Highland Shootout at Highland High School.

“In these last, what, 30 hours, we’ve beat two of the top 30 teams in the country,” said Wolverines coach Robert Smith. “Our schedule is not a cupcake schedule either, so we go back home and play Kenwood on Tuesday, who is a top 30 team again. It’s just good for our program, it’s good for our kids, it’s being able to showcase that our kids are on that level with the other teams around the country. And then represent the state of Illinois. That’s my biggest thing is representing the state of Illinois.”

The top team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 rankings and No. 21 squad in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings , Simeon (14-0) represented Illinois well with its impressive two-point victory over Imhotep (9-2), which is ranked seventh in the SBLive/SI Power 25 after recently winning the prestigious City of Palms Classic in Florida.

“I feel like we were a little under the radar in the national rankings,” said senior forward Miles Rubin, who earned the game Most Valuable Player honors after scoring a team-high 14 points, “so it’s good to come out here and beat some of the top teams in the country and prove ourselves to everyone else.”

Smith, Simeon’s legendary coach who is retiring after the season, improved to 494-92 with the victory. He agreed with Rubin’s sentiment, even though he’s more focused on winning his seventh state championship and eighth city title.

“It definitely proves that we can compete and can play with anybody in the country at this point,” Smith said. “Those are kids’ words, they understand, they look at that. My goal is to win the city and state championship at the end of the day. We could be 10-20 and if we come home with that trophy, that’s all that matters to me.

“But I know that they understand and they are looking at that and they think they deserve more. So like I tell them, you have to prove to people that you deserve more. You keep winning and you don’t have that problem.”

The Wolverines emerged from a back and forth battle on Saturday night with a hard-fought victory and, likely, a bump in the national rankings.

Simeon led 19-10 after one quarter, only to watch Imhotep roar back and take a three-point lead at halftime after outscoring the Wolverines 16-4 in the second quarter.

The third quarter belonged to Simeon, which outscored the Panthers 16-8, but then Imhotep came charging back again in the fourth.

The game was tied with 21 seconds remaining when Rubin, a 6-foot-8 forward who has signed with Loyola University, threw down a wide-open two-handed dunk to give his team the lead.

Imhotep, which battled back late even after standout Kentucky-bound wing Justin Edwards fouled out, still had a chance to win it, but a 3-point attempt in the final seconds was off the mark and Simeon snagged the rebound.

Simeon had four players finish in double figures, led by Rubin’s 14 points. Rubin’s brother, Wesley, added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Sam Lewis scored 12 points and Jalen Griffith had 11 points and four assists.

Edwards, a dynamic 6-7 swingman who is ranked as one of the top three prospects in the Class of 2023, had a rough shooting night but finished with 13 points and a team-high five rebounds. He made six of 16 field goal attempts and just one of six 3-point attempts before fouling out.

Ahmad Nowell, a junior point guard, led Imhotep with 15 points on seven of 16 shooting. Senior guards Rahmir Barno and Yahmir Satterfield added nine and eight points, respectively, in the loss.

Simeon survived Imhotep’s late surge with its undefeated record still intact and put on an impressive show in the showcase game of the day-long Highland Shootout.

“Me and my teammates, we just work hard every day,” Rubin said. “It’s just good to show how good we are on the biggest stage.”

