Garvin County, OK

VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later

By Taylor Mitchell/KFOR
 3 days ago

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.

The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. The Garvin County Sheriff told KFOR, a stepson shot his stepdad three times, then left the scene about a mile and a half south of Maysville.

That’s when several law enforcement agencies stepped in to search for the suspect.

The arrest caught on-camera happened hours after the stepson left the crime scene. He allegedly shot his stepdad twice in the chest and once in the leg.

“The mom called in, said that the son had got angry and had shot his stepdad,” said Sheriff Jim Mullett, Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

It led police on a three-hour search looking for the suspect.

“That led us out here to this residence on Highway 19. And during that time our suspect fled on foot. And so, we set up a perimeter and went to looking for him… These are a lot of big fields. And so, I’m just thankful that we have the technology to be able to find them. We had drones and just a lot of assistance. They helped me and were able to find this guy and take him to jail,” said Mullett.

The suspect was found about a mile and a half away from the crime scene in a field off Highway 19.

“He was not armed… He gave up and I believe that he said he was cold, and he was ready to come in,” said Mullett.

Ladies working at a nearby gas station told KFOR, it was quite a scene.

“There’s like cop cars over there, two Swat teams, which is crazy,” said Brenda Johnson, Maysville resident.

The women told KFOR they saw dozens of cop cars.

“We have maybe five cops,” said Reshae Lytle, Maysville resident.

After hearing the suspect was on the loose, the two woman made a plan in case the suspect confronted them at the gas station.

“I told her if this man comes with a freaking gun we’re going to duck. We’re going to duck,” said Johnson.

The suspect, David McFarland, is now in custody.

“We had a great group of people come out and assist me. We had the police department, Oklahoma State Bureau investigations came out, OHP was here as well, plus our municipalities all around, they all came out in to help. And I’m telling you, I was excited. And about the response and just everybody working together and setting up a perimeter and getting this guy apprehended and taken to jail. I’m very, very proud of our county and our working relationship that we have with the local law enforcement here,” said Mullett.

As for McFarland’s stepdad, he was airlifted to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and OSBI are now investigating.

KFOR

KFOR

Community Policy