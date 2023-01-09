Read full article on original website
Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park
MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jury seated
KENOSHA, Wis. - After two days and more than 200 people, a jury was seated for the new homicide trial of Mark Jensen, who was previously convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago. More than 200 jurors were faced with two looming questions throughout the process: Can...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parade attacker Darrell Brooks' competency could be grounds for appeal: expert
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks represented himself during his trial in fall of 2022. As of Jan. 6, Brooks has an attorney for a potential appeal. FOX6 News had a telephone conversation with Attorney Michael Covey, based in Madison, on Monday, Jan. 9. He said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union
MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPS teacher voices safety, culture concerns: 'Serious need of repair'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher said the district isn't doing enough to protect students, faculty and staff, sharing her story Tuesday, Jan. 10 before a committee meeting on community engagement. Two months ago, Angela Harris was outside her school on bus duty when police say a parent assaulted...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine
PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
WISN
Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Diesel!
Diesel the dog is a big boy – staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say he takes up more of the couch than they do!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final Common Council vote
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing...
