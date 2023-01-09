ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Walking school bus aims to improve health and safety for Rock Co. community

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Public Health Department wants to make the school commute safer and healthier through a Walking School Bus program. The “Walking School Bus” consists of a school-approved, adult volunteer meeting students at a public location or meeting them near their homes on a walking route to and from their classes.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Everyday Hero: HAWS creates K9 Task Force to help long-term dogs

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County has been hard at work implementing a new program to help hundreds of dogs staying at the shelter. Over the past year, HAWS has seen an uptick in the number of dogs having longer stays. That’s why they’ve created a program to help; it’s called the K9 Task Force.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID XBB.1.5 variant most contagious yet, doctors say

MILWAUKEE - The coronavirus XBB.1.5 variant is spreading quickly across the United States. Health officials warn it's the most contagious yet. The COVID XBB.1.5 variant accounts for more than 27% of cases in the U.S. Medical experts are saying what they've been saying along – your best protection is a shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Family continues search for Wisconsin man who fled traffic stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father of three is missing after running away from a traffic stop in Wisconsin.His family said he was scared and they're afraid because it's been nearly two months since he took off.Loved ones are confused why a police department 45 minutes away from the scene is in charge.Morning Insider Lauren Victory dug into the case.On the side of the highway, Christopher Miller's family has been searching for clues.They've been out at the site in rural Wisconsin weekend after weekend since Nov. 19."Ain't no way you're gonna tell me he vanished into thin air," said Tammy...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha schools parental rights, gender proposal approved

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously 8-0 to approve an amended version of a proposal titled "Parental Rights and Transparency." The proposal touches upon gender identity, pronouns, transgender athletes and bathrooms. A large crowd turned out for the debate and vote on Wednesday night, Jan. 11.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mandarin duck spotted at Milwaukee's South Shore Park

MILWAUKEE - A rare mandarin duck was spotted at South Shore Park in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood Wednesday, Jan. 11. The bird is typically found in parts of Asia. It drew people to the Lake Michigan shore, including FOX6's Gino Salomone. "It's a mandarin duck, and the only other place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mark Jensen Kenosha murder trial: Jury seated

KENOSHA, Wis. - After two days and more than 200 people, a jury was seated for the new homicide trial of Mark Jensen, who was previously convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago. More than 200 jurors were faced with two looming questions throughout the process: Can...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer morale 'abysmal,' burnout 'real:' union

MILWAUKEE - In a strongly-worded "Open Letter to Citizens," Milwaukee's police union president called Milwaukee police officers' morale "abysmal," noting "burnout is real." The letter was issued on Monday, Jan. 9, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In the letter, Milwaukee Police Association President Andrew Wagner asked for the community's help...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS teacher voices safety, culture concerns: 'Serious need of repair'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools teacher said the district isn't doing enough to protect students, faculty and staff, sharing her story Tuesday, Jan. 10 before a committee meeting on community engagement. Two months ago, Angela Harris was outside her school on bus duty when police say a parent assaulted...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Giving Lake Country a taste of German cuisine

PEWAUKEE — What started as a fun idea at a Wisconsin summer camp for Mathaus Myga has now turned into a schnitzel-serving restaurant, giving Lake Country residents a chance to try German cuisine. Bo’s Schnitzelbunker, a German-style, window-serving restaurant owned by Myga, officially opened on Saturday. Located at 145...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

53rd and Congress shooting, Milwaukee woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was shot on the city's north side Wednesday, Jan. 11. The shooting happened near 53rd and Congress around 5:15 p.m. Police said the 21-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360;...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Kristin Pierce to Co-Anchor WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m.

MILWAUKEE, WI (January 10, 2023) – WISN 12 is naming Kristin Pierce as the station’s new co-anchor of WISN 12 News at 5:00 p.m., effective immediately. She will join long-time WISN 12 anchor Patrick Paolantonio and Milwaukee’s Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden. “Kristin has quickly become a fixture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final Common Council vote

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Common Council committee voted Tuesday, Jan. 10 to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders. The Milwaukee site near 76th and Clinton is an old emissions testing...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy