CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO