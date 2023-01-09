ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Fayetteville on Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by an SUV on Monday. On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian as 26-year-old Eric Desean Jones. Around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Part of Aviation Parkway reopens after SUV crashed into Lake Crabtree

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Aviation Parkway reopened Monday evening after being closed for hours after a vehicle crashed into Lake Crabtree, Cary police said. At about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Cary police said a 35-year-old driver from Fayetteville was traveling southbound on Aviation Parkway when they lost control of their SUV.
CARY, NC
cbs17

1 shot near Fayetteville gas station, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Report: Driver Wrecks Car While Trying To Flee From Police

SMITHFIELD – A 19 year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly wrecking his car while fleeing from Smithfield Police. It started at 11:56pm on December 31, 2022. Police said they observed a black Honda Civic traveling on East Market Street with no headlights and at a high...
SMITHFIELD, NC

