cbs17
Man taken to hospital after being shot near Leesville Community Park in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot near Leesville Community Park. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive,...
cbs17
Car crashes on Raleigh’s Western Blvd, hits fire hydrant and utility pole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A driver hit a fire hydrant and a utility pole overnight in Raleigh, according to police. This happened just before midnight near Western Blvd. and Heather Drive. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital.
cbs17
Vape pen battery thrown out window ignites brush fire along I-40 in Cary; William B. Umstead State Park damaged, fire officials say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The source of an accidental brush fire that slowed traffic on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a smoking battery from a vape pen, according to the Cary Fire Department. Cary fire, along with crews from Western Wake Fire and Swift Creek, responded...
cbs17
Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Fayetteville on Monday
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has died from injuries he sustained from being struck by an SUV on Monday. On Tuesday, Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian as 26-year-old Eric Desean Jones. Around 8:49 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Owen Drive and Boone Trail...
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
cbs17
Moore County teen injured by gunfire after someone shot into residence, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting that injured a teenager. Around 4:35 a.m., Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Armstrong Lane in Aberdeen to a report of a residence that had been shot into, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Part of Aviation Parkway reopens after SUV crashed into Lake Crabtree
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A portion of Aviation Parkway reopened Monday evening after being closed for hours after a vehicle crashed into Lake Crabtree, Cary police said. At about 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Cary police said a 35-year-old driver from Fayetteville was traveling southbound on Aviation Parkway when they lost control of their SUV.
cbs17
1 shot near Fayetteville gas station, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Wednesday evening near a gas station in Fayetteville, police say. Shortly before 5 p.m., the Fayetteville Police Department responded to Railroad and Plymouth Streets in reference to a shooting. One person was injured and drove over to Liberty Gas Station on Clinton Road, police said.
cbs17
Pedestrian critical, road reopens after person hit by car in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. and originally closed all outbound lanes of Owen Drive from Boone Trail toward Phillies Circle, according to a news release from Fayetteville police. Owen Drive reopened at 11:30 p.m.
cbs17
RV trailer flips after blowing a tire on I-95 in Cumberland County; highway reopens but 5 miles of traffic remain
GODWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed a direction of Interstate 95 for about two hours in Cumberland County Tuesday night, officials said. The wreck closed northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 65, which is near the exit for N.C. 82, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
cbs17
Road reopens in Fayetteville after crash took down power lines, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An overnight crash closed a Fayetteville road and caused downed power lines, according to police. The crash happened in the 1000 block of Cain Road just after 1 a.m. on Monday. Police said a vehicle hit a pole and caused the downed power lines. Crews...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver dies after fiery I-95 wreck in Harnett County
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of the tractor-trailer that was involved in fiery crash died, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday. Richard Llamas, 59, of Florida, was airlifted by Life Flight to UNC Hospitals following the four-vehicle crash, Trooper C.J. McIntosh told CBS 17. The crash...
Raleigh company CEO died in Virginia plane crash; other victim also from NC, police say
Two people are dead as the result of a plane crash in Suffolk Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police said.
Traffic delay: SUV ends up in Lake Crabtree off Aviation Parkway
MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Sky 5 flew over Aviation Parkway on Monday, where an SUV was partially in the water at Lake Crabtree. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 11 a.m., when the SUV was visible. The vehicle was not submerged, but its back wheels were in the water.
cbs17
NC man arrested in Chatham County after vehicle chase that began in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A vehicle chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended with the arrest in Chatham County of a Winston-Salem man Saturday. On that morning, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to assist the Foxfire Police Department with a vehicle pursuit, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The pursuit went through several jurisdictions and came to an end at the Randolph-Chatham County line on U. S. 421.
cbs17
Garner man identified, charged after slamming car into power pole during chase, troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole. Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.
cbs17
Raleigh’s Western Blvd. set to reopen to drivers Wednesday following water line break
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Part of Western Boulevard in Raleigh is not expected to reopen for drivers until Wednesday, according to the latest updates from Raleigh Water. The section of Western Blvd. between Blue Ridge Road and I-440 closed last week Wednesday due to a water-main break, and crews have been working on the repair ever since.
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
cbs17
Passenger hit by gunfire after driver in 2nd car fires shots, Chapel Hill police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver in a traveling car fired gunshots into another car, hitting a passenger Monday afternoon in Chapel Hill, police said. The incident took place around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of N.C. 54., which is near the exit for Smith Level Road and S. Greensboro Street, Chapel Hill police said in a news release.
jocoreport.com
Report: Driver Wrecks Car While Trying To Flee From Police
SMITHFIELD – A 19 year-old man was arrested on numerous charges after reportedly wrecking his car while fleeing from Smithfield Police. It started at 11:56pm on December 31, 2022. Police said they observed a black Honda Civic traveling on East Market Street with no headlights and at a high...
