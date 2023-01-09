Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO