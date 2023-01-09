Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 2 facing charges after 2 found dead Sunday
Two men are facing capital murder charges after two others were found dead Sunday. Suspects Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area and are cousins. The victims have been identified as Justin Michael Whitfield and Destin Rashard Holley, both 23 and...
Witness: Men found dead in Fosters a tragedy
Watson Perrin has spent 50 years’ worth of hunting seasons in Fosters, but he’s never seen anything in town like he did Sunday. “It was terrible,” he said. “Traffic was horrendous. I didn’t know what was going on.”. Perrin wound up a bystander to a...
Tuscaloosa fire Saturday under investigation
A structure fire in Tuscaloosa is under investigation. Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue crews posted pictures of the fire on its Facebook page. According to the post, firefighters responded to Old Greensboro Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan., 7. When they got there they found a house and a barn on fire.
Sister of slain man: ‘I hope they find God’
While the Fosters community woke up Sunday to two separate but later connected crime scenes, a few hours later Jenesis Whitfield found herself mourning the sudden loss of her brother alongside the rest of her family. Justin Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, also 23, were found dead early Sunday;...
Man missing from Forkland since December
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s been missing from Greene County since Dec. 19. Jamal Deandre Lee, 25, was last seen in the area of Weston Circle in Forkland. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Greene County...
Monday Muster: Tuscaloosa VA’s Whole Health program
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center provides health care and wellness services for veterans around West Alabama. One of those services is the Whole Health program, which equips veterans to take charge of their health and well-being. Whole Health Program Manager Lashaunda Lark-Darien said the service ensures veterans can focus on...
Birmingham mayor proposes micro-shelters for unhoused people
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is proposing to build up to 100 prefabricated tiny homes that have heating and cooling, as well as a desk and bed. AL.com reported Friday that Woodfin will present the micro-shelter pilot program to the City Council on Jan. 10. The proposal calls for setting up...
Birmingham OKs plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Tiny shelters for the homeless were approved Tuesday by the Birmingham City Council. Al.com reports the city plans to use up to $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grants to fund the program, along with support from non-profit organizations and corporate communities. The proposed...
Hank Williams Jr. back in Tuscaloosa May 12
If you missed out the last time Hank Williams Jr. was in Tuscaloosa or you’re jonesing for another night of his Southern rock stylings, you’re in luck. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater announced Tuesday that Williams will return May 12 with special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Tickets go on...
Northside’s Perdue signs with Bevill State Community College baseball
Davis Perdue is taking his game to the next level. The senior at Northside High School signs to play baseball at Bevill State Community College. His primary position is catcher, and he bats from the right side of the plate. He is a part of the Viper Baseball Academy which...
Kentuck gets $10K grant for Boxes of Joy program
Kentuck Art Center‘s Boxes of Joy program is growing with the help of a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Boxes of Joy helps provide art supply kits and arts instruction for children in Tuscaloosa and Northport who are economically disadvantaged or incarcerated. “The National Endowment...
Tuscaloosa City School Board approves hire for new head football coach
Paul W. Bryant High School will soon get a new head football coach. The Tuscaloosa City School Board of Education approved the hiring of John McKenzie, Tuesday evening. McKenzie was the head football coach for Murphy High School last season, where he finished 2-7; however, in 2021, he led the Vigor High School Wolves to win 4A State Championship.
Northport is looking for a new District 3 Council Member
Interested in city government and live in Northport’s District 3? Now’s your chance, as there’s a vacancy in that seat after John Hinton took over the mayor’s spot. Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon’s last day was Dec. 31 after he unexpectedly resigned in November. At the time, Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg was in line to succeed Herndon, but Hogg stepped aside because he did not want to be mayor. As the then-Council President Pro Tem, Hinton rose to the presidential position and on Jan. 1 became mayor.
Paul Bryant football introduces new head coach
Paul Bryant High School has its new head football coach. John McKenzie was introduced at the high school on Wednesday afternoon, having a chance to meet parents and the Cottondale community. McKenzie says “support” is essential in building a successful program. “People want to invest in successful things.”...
Local business owners ready for new year, continued success
Many West Alabama business owners have big plans for 2023, and their resolutions for the new year are just as large. “I think looking over last year as a whole, it was one of the biggest years post-COVID, where everything was back at 100%,” said Five Bar Manager Cameron Covington.
