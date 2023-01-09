Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in Sevierville
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our Differences
WBIR
10Listens: Traffic light project on the way to N. Broadway
Knoxville said some of the traffic on Broadway is due to a timing issue with the stop lights along the road. They plan to upgrade the lights to operate remotely.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
New recreation center in Morristown is in its final stage of construction
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — It's one of the largest projects in Morristown — called Morristown Landing. Tony Pettit, from Bur Wil Construction Company, is the manager of the construction project Morristown Landing. "I've been in the business 40 years," Pettit said. The new recreation center will open in the...
WBIR
Flight issues at McGhee Tyson Airport
Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport experienced its share of flight delays Wednesday afternoon. We spoke with leaders about what you should do in an event like this.
Fire damages Maryville home on Huffstetler Road
Crews are working on a structure fire in Blount County Tuesday, according to Chief Doug McClanahan.
WATE
Dinosaurs coming to Zoo Knoxville
Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. The Seven on Wednesday. News at 6 on Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your...
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
Knoxville activist sues city and county a year after public arrest during community meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A prominent Knoxville activist is suing the city and Knox County after they said they were beaten during a January 2022 arrest. The arrest was during a public meeting to discuss the selection of a new police chief to replace then-Chief Eve Thomas. The lawsuit was...
KCSO: Two inmates walked off job site in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two inmates walked off a work release job site located in the 700 block of Henley Street Monday afternoon, just before 5 p.m. They said one person was Ray Boone, a 27-year-old man who they said is around 5'10" tall...
wvlt.tv
City leaders react after police terminations
Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
thesmokies.com
Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know
There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
WBIR
Records show Knoxville College could be option for new Greyhound bus stop
Greyhound moved three times in 2022. Its newest spot has "triggered a fresh wave of questions – and frustration – from the public and elected officials."
WATE
Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe
A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KUB kicks off Project Help to help families in need pay utility bills this winter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board is helping people who struggle with illness, injury, or lost their job pay their utility bills. They are also helping people with disabilities and seniors who are having a hard time with rising costs. The Project Help program kicked off on Jan....
Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
