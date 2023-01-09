ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Knoxville couple helps bald eagle stranded in street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville couple managed to give a bald eagle a little help Monday. Nathan Van Gundy told WVLT News that he and his wife Lori were on the way home from the grocery store when they spotted the eagle in the middle of Ruggles Ferry Pike in East Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Win free groceries for year in Save A Lot sweepstakes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can win free groceries for a year by entering a contest sponsored by Save A Lot. The sweepstakes opened on Sunday, Jan. 8 and will run until Jan. 22, when one lucky winner will be randomly selected. The award will come in the form of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dinosaurs coming to Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. Zoo Knoxville is going prehistoric. Starting in March, dinosaurs will be roaming the zoo. The Seven on Wednesday. News at 6 on Wednesday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5 p.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

Your headlines from 1/10 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Inmates on the run in Knox County, truck crash on camera in Sevierville, Lottery tonight. A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera. Updated: 12 hours ago. |
SEVIERVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

Is Exit 408 coming to Sevierville TN? Here’s what we know

There’s an avalanche coming, and I’m afraid it’s too late to stop it. This summer at Exit 407 on I-40, Buc-ee’s, the convenience store phenomenon, will open what will be its largest facility in the country. At least, the largest for a short time. The 74,000...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe

A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case surrounding the February 2021 murder of Aaron Massengill. Court orders forensic evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe. A court has ordered a mental evaluation of Jimmy Lee Riffe, the third suspect in the case...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man convicted of raping unconscious UT student in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been found guilty of raping a University of Tennessee student while she was unconscious, according to the Knox County district attorney’s office. Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, was found guilty of rape following a two-day trial. The crime took place on February 23, 2020, at which point both the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN

