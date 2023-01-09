ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MilitaryTimes

Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator

A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
Navy Times

Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran

Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
MilitaryTimes

Former Army warrant officer sentenced in $3.7 million government fraud

A federal judge sentenced a former Army warrant officer previously stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia to nearly two years in prison for running a “prolific fraud scheme” that “raked in millions of dollars” from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Chief Warrant Officer 2...
FORT STEWART, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home

Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
msn.com

Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men

Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
NEVADA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust

A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
Clarence Walker

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?

What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX

