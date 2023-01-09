Read full article on original website
Stolen Valor: Marine Calls Out Fake Army Veteran For Trying To Get Military Discounts At Waffle House
Yep, this guy is the scum of the Earth. I have the utmost respect for those people who have truly put their lives on the line in the military in an effort to protect our daily freedoms. With that being said, nothing makes me more sick than to hear stories...
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator
A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
Navy Times
Navy seizes thousands of assault rifles shipped from Iran
Naval forces intercepted a boat in the Gulf of Oman smuggling thousands of assault rifles last week, according to a release from Naval Forces Central Command. Sailors with the Cyclone-class patrol ship Chinook stopped a fishing vessel in international waters on Jan. 6 and discovered six Yemeni nationals illegally carrying 2,116 AK-47s from Iran to Yemen, the release said. The patrol ship Monsoon and guided-missile destroyer The Sullivans assisted in the mission, it added.
MilitaryTimes
Former Army warrant officer sentenced in $3.7 million government fraud
A federal judge sentenced a former Army warrant officer previously stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia to nearly two years in prison for running a “prolific fraud scheme” that “raked in millions of dollars” from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Chief Warrant Officer 2...
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
WFMJ.com
New bill passed allows police to pull drivers over as primary violation for cell phone distractions
The state of Ohio is cracking down on distracted driving in Senate Bill 288, which recently passed in the statehouse. If it's enacted, law enforcement will have the authority to pull drivers over for holding a cell phone, with some exceptions. We already know texting and engaging in any hand-held...
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the Run
Precious StephensPhoto byThird District of the New Orleans Police Department. We dial 911 in times of crisis, whether it’s a medical emergency or self-defense. The person on the other end of the call is supposed to reassure us that help is on the way.
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’s
Meet Jerry Jacobson. Currently living in Georgia, he stole $24 million from McDonald’s and is responsible for one of the largest fraud cases in American history. This is the fascinating story of how a former police officer from Georgia became a criminal mastermind.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Woman With 'Unusual Strength' Claiming to Be a God Fights Multiple Cops
The 26-year-old shrugged off a Taser as multiple officers struggled to subdue and arrest her on Sunday, according to police records.
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
msn.com
Australian women visiting U.S. are surprised by 'creepy' American men
Slide 1 of 9: Two young Australian women who traveled to the U.S. to attend the weeklong Burning Man Festival in Black Rock City, Nevada, revealed the major culture shocks they experienced on their trip abroad so far, including brazen men, crazy driving and bad coffee. Australian women visiting U.S....
Dozens Arrested In Prison Drug Trafficking Bust
A multi-year investigation into a prison-based drug trafficking organization ends with 69 people being convicted in both state and federal court. According to U.S Attorney Robert J. Troester, through an investigation of the Aryan Brotherhood, 62 guns and more than 300 pounds of meth were seized along with more than $400,000.
A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met
In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
The 'world's coolest dictator' rounded up 60,000 people in a supposed crackdown on MS-13. A shrimp farming community is fighting back.
The MS-13 gang made El Salvador one of the most violent places not at war. The 'world's coolest dictator' created a new layer of misery.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking Device on Their Car?
What Should a Person Do if They Find a Police Tracking device on Their Car?. For many years now, police investigators have used electronic surveillance to track suspects. One of their most potent devices is the Global Positioning Satellite, a tracking bug commonly known by its acronym GPS. If police use incriminating evidence gleaned from a GPS most lawyers raise the issue that their client's Fourth Amendment rights to be safe and secure from unreasonable searches and seizures. GPS surveillance is legal but depending on the circumstances the surveillance can present numerous challenges. So, what happens if an unsuspecting citizen finds a police-installed GPS tracking device attached beneath their vehicle and decide to trash it? As documented in the case of Indiana v. Derek Heuring, things can turn pretty strange.
Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family
A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
