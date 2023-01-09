Figure Four Online top 50 podcast moments of 2022, part two

Hear some of the best from the last year of podcasts.

The following is a free show. Just click the red button below to listen.

The Figure Four Online top 50 podcast moments from 2022 series has arrived. Hear some of the best clips from the past year's Wrestling Observer Radio, Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan & Vinny, Filthy Four Daily and plenty more.

In this second installment, hear moments 18 through 33 as voted by our listeners. Thanks to subscriber Philippe Perez for putting this together as he does every year.

This is available on our Free Show RSS feed in addition to F4W Classics .

33. Steak Frites

32. Denise Hates Kid Rock

31. Royal Rumble Rants

30. Dave's Computer Update Sound Causes Bryan Concern

29. An Epic Jim Valley Intro

28. Row Your Boat/Ed's Shitty Poem

27. Friar Ferguson

26. Tony Khan Tells Dave to Stop Arguing With Twitter Bots

25. The Vegas Trip (Spirit Airlines/The Diner)

24. Is Braun Strowman Charlie Chaplin's Great-Grandson?

23. Mordecai's Return / Romancing Chicken

22. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

21. Filthy Four Isle

20. Granny Gets Confused/Best Of Lanny Poffo's Book

19. Hawaiian Bug Does A Run In

18. Wendy Choo Is Yoda

Click Here To Listen