Figure Four Online top 50 podcast moments of 2022, part two

By F4W Staff
 3 days ago

Hear some of the best from the last year of podcasts.

The following is a free show. Just click the red button below to listen.

The Figure Four Online top 50 podcast moments from 2022 series has arrived. Hear some of the best clips from the past year's Wrestling Observer Radio, Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan & Vinny, Filthy Four Daily and plenty more.

In this second installment, hear moments 18 through 33 as voted by our listeners. Thanks to subscriber Philippe Perez for putting this together as he does every year.

This is available on our Free Show RSS feed in addition to F4W Classics .

33. Steak Frites
32. Denise Hates Kid Rock
31. Royal Rumble Rants
30. Dave's Computer Update Sound Causes Bryan Concern
29. An Epic Jim Valley Intro
28. Row Your Boat/Ed's Shitty Poem
27. Friar Ferguson
26. Tony Khan Tells Dave to Stop Arguing With Twitter Bots
25. The Vegas Trip (Spirit Airlines/The Diner)
24. Is Braun Strowman Charlie Chaplin's Great-Grandson?
23. Mordecai's Return / Romancing Chicken
22. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo
21. Filthy Four Isle
20. Granny Gets Confused/Best Of Lanny Poffo's Book
19. Hawaiian Bug Does A Run In
18. Wendy Choo Is Yoda

