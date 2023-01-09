ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Collins, Kvitova find form in Adelaide warm-up, Muguruza knocked out

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONGI1_0k7x3UJ200

ADELAIDE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Danielle Collins, runner-up at last year's Australian Open, indicated she might be set for another run deep into the year's first Grand Slam with a 6-2 6-4 win over Karolina Pliskova at the Adelaide International 2 on Monday.

The American, also a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2019, set off at a canter and led 5-0 before the Czech former world number one finally found some of her once formidable game and rallied to break back.

Collins, seeded 10th, would not be knocked off course, however, and converted her fifth set point to take the opening stanza before breaking Pliskova twice in the second to seal the victory.

"Hope to keep the good momentum going, I played a good match today," said Collins, who will next meet Jil Teichmann in the second round after the Swiss downed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5 6-4.

"I don't think Karolina was at her best, but it's ups and downs with the tennis, just riding it out. I think she'll get some good recovery and get ready for Melbourne now."

Earlier, former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova gave a reminder of her quality when she beat the current holder of the All England Club title Elena Rybakina 6-3 7-5 to continue her winning start in the new season.

The 2019 Australian Open finalist rode a rock solid serve and earned all three of the break points in the contest, converting two to set up a second round clash with American Shelby Rogers or China's Qinwen Zheng.

"I came here playing well so I'm glad I continued that today," said the 32-year-old Czech.

BENCIC OUSTS MUGURUZA

Twice Grand Slam champion and 2020 Australian Open finalist Garbine Muguruza's struggles continued when she was knocked out early yet again, losing 6-3 6-4 to Belinda Bencic just days after her first-round exit at the Adelaide International 1.

Swiss eighth seed Bencic was virtually unstoppable on serve, raising her level in the second set where she lost only one point on her first serve.

"I served really clean today, that was my biggest weapon. I felt very comfortable on my own service games and I was able to put pressure on the return," Bencic said.

"The service is something I've worked on in my career and I think everyone is working on it. I feel like every year you come out to the tour again and everyone serves better, so you kind of have to keep up."

The top three women in the world were all late withdrawals from the second Adelaide tournament with Iga Swiatek (shoulder) and Ons Jabeur (back) both nursing injuries and Jessica Pegula citing a change of schedule.

The top remaining seed, France's Caroline Garcia, was given a bye into the second round.

The other women's warm-up for the Australian Open this week is the Hobart International, which returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic.

Qualifier Lauren Davis opened the tournament with an upset of out-of-sorts fourth seed and former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, easing past her fellow American 6-2 6-2.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Reuters

Tennis-Rune ready to rock the boat at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Holger Rune heads into the Australian Open as the last man to beat favourite Novak Djokovic and the Danish teenager is ready to take the fight to the established order at the year's first Grand Slam, which starts on Monday.
Reuters

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic, Lauren Davis win titles

January 14 - No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland emphatically captured her seventh career title with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 5 Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Saturday's Adelaide International 2 final in Australia.
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Italy's Brignone takes super-G win in St Anton am Arlberg

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Italian Federica Brignone claimed her first victory of the season when she was fastest down the super-G slopes in St Anton am Arlberg, Austria, on Saturday. The 32-year-old clocked 1:00.21 to grab her eighth World Cup super-G victory, beating Switzerland's Joana Haehlen by 0.54 seconds. Another Swiss, Lara Gut-Behrami, trailed in third.
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy