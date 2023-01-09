ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UGA Football National Championship Parade: Details for celebration in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - After winning back-to-back college football national championships, the University of Georgia is ready to celebrate. UGA Football announced plans for a parade through Athens and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14. The gates to Sanford Stadium will open at noon with the parade down...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title

The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that. We asked her who won the game. “The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked. Kirkland...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships

Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UGA fans pack Athens stadium to cheer on Dawgs

Fans aren't just cheering on the Bulldogs from SoFi Stadium in California. Downtown Athens is filling up with students and fans looking to celebrate no matter what happens after the national college football championship Monday night.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
ATHENS, GA

