Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
dawgnation.com
WATCH: QB Brock Vandagriff shares immediate plans, value of Georgia quarterbacks room
LOS ANGELES — Brock Vandagriff places more value in being a Georgia quarterback than any numbers could possible quantify, and that’s why he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon. It’s also why Vandagriff, despite playing just 11 snaps in three games this season, has always been...
dawgnation.com
Javon Bullard demonstrates the importance of in-state recruiting for Georgia: ‘I couldn’t dream this big’
LOS ANGELES — Perhaps the most impressive stat from Monday’s 65-7 Georgia win has to do with defensive back Javon Bullard. The sophomore defensive back came down with two interceptions in the first half, along with a fumble recovery. Those plays were a big reason he won defensive MVP honors for the second-straight game.
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
Georgia Bulldogs fans line up for rare chance at photo with championship trophy
ATHENS, Ga — There was a long line of customers at the Kroger on Alps Road in Athens Wednesday, but they weren’t there for great sales on groceries. College football’s National Championship Trophy was on display. It’s a beauty, and for the second year in a row, it’s the property of the Georgia Bulldogs.
AccessAtlanta
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
fox5atlanta.com
UGA Football National Championship Parade: Details for celebration in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - After winning back-to-back college football national championships, the University of Georgia is ready to celebrate. UGA Football announced plans for a parade through Athens and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 14. The gates to Sanford Stadium will open at noon with the parade down...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January 18. If...
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
WRDW-TV
For one Georgia Dawg, celebrations are just getting started
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - She’s a self-described Georgia Bulldogs superfan, and if you take one look at Regina Kirklans’s front yard, it’s hard to argue against that. We asked her who won the game. “The Dawgs, of course! Did you think anything else,” she asked. Kirkland...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs greeted with full honors landing in Atlanta
The back-to-back national champions Georgia Bulldogs landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a day after their historic win. The team was greeted with full honors and a water cannon salute.
fox5atlanta.com
UGA fans pack Athens stadium to cheer on Dawgs
Fans aren't just cheering on the Bulldogs from SoFi Stadium in California. Downtown Athens is filling up with students and fans looking to celebrate no matter what happens after the national college football championship Monday night.
Georgia Today: UGA wins, students sue schools over BLM clothes, and fill up your tank tonight
On the Tuesday Jan. 10 episode of Georgia Today: a dominating win for UGA football, students sue schools over Black Lives Matter clothes, and be sure to fill up your tank tonight. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10. I'm...
Look: Audio Of Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked
Georgia made sure Monday night's National Championship Game against TCU wouldn't be close. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 38-7 lead going into halftime and didn't hold back as they went on to win 65-7. They've now won two straight championships as they finished this season with a perfect 15-0 record. ...
Bulldogs fans in Athens gather for watch party at Stegeman Coliseum
ATHENS, Ga. — Many University of Georgia students are watching the championship game in Athens together at Stegeman Coliseum. Standing on any street corner in Athens will have you seeing red. “Walking on campus, you can feel the atmosphere,” freshman Jacob Gilbert told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims. “Everyone’s excited....
Georgians react to UGA winning 2023 National Championship
ATLANTA — On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs beat Texas Christian University for a back-to-back win in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia becomes the first team to repeat as champions in the CFP era and the first team to repeat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. Fans...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's what time the Georgia-TCU game will actually kick off
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Ah, yes, for those of you at home wondering how long the pregame festivities will last and when the Georgia-TCU College Football Playoff National Championship Game will actually kick off -- we have an answer for you. Despite the game broadcast starting at 7:30 p.m. EST,...
