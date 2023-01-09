ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James made a weird face when he and Russell Westbrook were talking to the Lakers locker room after big win over the Kings.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong.

He has done this consistently in 2023, dropping 37 points in the Lakers' win over the Kings. After the game which brought the Lakers to 19-21 on the season, LeBron, Darvin Ham, and Russell Westbrook addressed the locker room to keep them motivated for their upcoming games.

However, Westbrook seemed to cut LeBron James off while talking to emphasize that the players need to keep having fun, making James and a trainer next to him make a funny face in response to what Russ said.

LBJ was caught off-guard by the interruption. There's no reason to be upset over a player telling others to have fun on the court. Russ is in a purple patch of form this year and if he wasn't having fun, the Lakers would be in a much bigger hole than they are in now.

Can The Lakers Earn A Top-6 Seed?

The Lakers are currently the 12th seed and still have some work to do before they even reach the play-in tournament, let alone a top-6 seed. They are just 1.5 games behind their rivals in the LA Clippers in the sixth seed, so the Lakers could still make a push for a guaranteed playoff spot.

They've had a strong record to overcome their diabolical 2-10 start. With Anthony Davis hopefully returning soon, the Lakers will hope that they can keep this momentum going and stack up the wins.

Their current run has seen them not only miss AD, but also Lonnie Walker and Austin Reaves, making their 5-game win-streak even more noteworthy.

