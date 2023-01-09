Read full article on original website
WWE: Saturday Night Main Event comes to the Berglund Center after being sold to Saudi ArabiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival of New Works presents "I Live to Tell" January 12Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Virginia Tech athletes, Director of Athletics release statements after settlement reached
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Director of Athletics and Hokie athletes have released statements regarding a recent lawsuit against a Virginia Tech soccer coach. The statements, both released on Monday, Jan. 9, come after a settlement was reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
pmg-va.com
Blue Ridge man has winning photo
“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Virginia
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Virginia is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
WSLS
Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
WSLS
Carilion psychiatrist provides insight after police say Virginia 6-year-old shot his teacher
ROANOKE, Va. – After a school shooting in Virginia where police say a six-year-old intentionally shot his teacher, the same question keeps being asked: how could this happen?. 10 News spoke with a local psychiatrist to get answers to that question on the minds of parents across the Commonwealth.
WDBJ7.com
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Former Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is breaking his months-long silence after being dismissed by the school board in March. Dr. Miear had been superintendent since 2016, and spoke during the public comment session of Tuesday night’s school board meeting. In...
WDBJ7.com
Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
