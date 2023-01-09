ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

techlunchpail.com

DT Norell Pollard Will Return to Virginia Tech for 2023 Season

Veteran Virginia Tech starting DT and captain Norell Pollard announced today that he will be returning to Blacksburg for the 2023 season. Pollard was the lone scholarship Hokie who had the extra COVID year for 2023 who had not made his decision yet prior to this announcement. Pollard has played...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Among Those Standing Out for Four-Star LB Zavier Hamilton

Four-star LB Zavier Hamilton out of Gulf Breeze, Florida has emerged as one of Virginia Tech's top linebacker targets in the 2024 class. Hamilton already has several schools standing out for him including the Hokies as he shared with us. "Auburn, Virginia Tech, Clemson, LSU, Michigan, UCF, South Carolina, Kentucky,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Takeaways After Virginia Tech's 82-72 Loss at Syracuse

Virginia Tech continued their major ACC skid Wednesday night falling to Syracuse 82-72 in the JMA Wireless Dome. While a 10-point loss doesn’t seem like the end of the world, the Hokies were down as much as 20 points midway through the second half and put up an abysmal performance on both ends.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech SG Hunter Cattoor Out Against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will be without veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor against Syracuse as was apparent through shootaround photos showing Cattoor in street clothes and confirmed by Virginia Tech upon request for comment. This is the fourth-straight game that the Hokies have been without Cattoor with it being unclear whether the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Georgia Southern CB Transfer Derrick Canteen Commits to Virginia Tech

Finding a veteran defensive back who could at least fill the nickel role well was a priority for Virginia Tech following Early Signing Day. Today, the Hokies filled their need landing a commitment from Georgia Southern CB Derrick Canteen as he announced on Twitter. Canteen joins a strong transfer class...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Rodney Rice Cleared to Make His Virginia Tech Debut at Syracuse

Virginia Tech fans received news that they and all in Hahn Hurst have been waiting for weeks to hear as Mike Young announced that Rodney Rice has been cleared to play and will make his debut against Syracuse. Young announced the Rice news during the weekly ACC Coaches Media Teleconference...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia Tech athletes, Director of Athletics release statements after settlement reached

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Director of Athletics and Hokie athletes have released statements regarding a recent lawsuit against a Virginia Tech soccer coach. The statements, both released on Monday, Jan. 9, come after a settlement was reached after a former Virginia Tech soccer player sued her coach, claiming he forced her off the team for not kneeling before a game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia Tech adds a sparkle of history to its collection

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — One dress can hold a thousand memories and this dress is one to remember. Slim and white, with beading detail. It’s the dress that belongs to Kylene Barker McNeill, the first Miss Virginia to be Crowned Miss America in 1979. Even after taking her...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Blue Ridge man has winning photo

“This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” notes executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to share these gorgeous images with our fellow Virginians.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel

Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts to offer $12 Duck Dozen on Friday, Jan. 13

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Rubber Ducky Day, so Duck Donuts is offering a sweet deal. On Friday, Jan. 13, you can get a dozen of Duck Donuts for $12. The dozen features fan favorites, including Cookies & Cream, S’mores, and of course, Maple and Bacon. 10...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Old Pulaski County church turning into homeless shelter

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - When the old site of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church went up for sale, Merissa Sachs and Jack Hauschulz knew what they had to do. “You’ve got to do something to fix it if you’re seeing a need, and a solution comes in front of you and that’s what we did,” Sachs said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

