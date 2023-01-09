Local high school students participate in debate and speech tournament

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)-Local high school students participated in the Black Snake Speech and Debate Tournament at Idaho State University this weekend, the largest tournament of its kind in Idaho.

The event brought over 600 high school students around the region and surrounding states a friendly "duke it out" verbal competition.

Event planners say it requires hundreds of people to make the activity a success, but seeing an impact in the lives of the students makes all the hard work worth it.

Marcy Kerr, the tournament director said, "They know that it's going to be something that they need, whether it is talking in a staff meeting for three minutes or talking in front of a group of people."

Most students come from a wide variety of backgrounds and have different goals in their career pursuits.

"Most of them know they're not going to go into politics, and they're not going to become attorneys," Kerr said. Some of my debate partners from college are E.R. doctors, and just the ability to maintain composure under stress is absolutely phenomenal."

The event is similar to sports such as wrestling or the NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness Tournament, as the event hosted 90 different matches at the same time, in a bracket format.

Students debated in five different rounds ranging to about 45 minutes to 90 minutes against different opponents.

The winners of each award are shown below.

Results from Black Snake Speech and debate Tournament held at ISU Friday and Saturday



Open Policy Debate

1st - Saldana and Hansen - Rigby High School



Novice Congressional Debate

1st -Rome McLean -Madison High School



Open Congressional

1st -Elijah Buchanan - Pocatello High School



JV Lincoln-Douglas

1st - Jude Wolfe - High School Unknown



JV Public Forum

1st -Vasquez and Hill - Rigby High School



Novice Lincoln-Douglas

1st -Maxwell Potter - Thunder Ridge High School



Novice Policy

1st -Hellstrom- Bradley and Wright - Highland High School



Novice Public Forum

1st - Harris and Kunze - High School Unknown



Open Lincoln-Douglas

1st - Jaden Bills - Rigby High School



Open Policy

1st - Saldana and Hansen - Rigby High School



Open Public Forum

1st - Hadley and Foster - High School Unknown



After Dinner Speaking

1st -Jade Sheppard - Rigby High School



Communication Analysis

1st - Ian Nhok - High School Unknown



Dramatic Interpretation

1st - Hugh Burroughs - High School Unknown



Duo Interpretation

1st -Radford and Saldana - Rigby High School



Extemporaneous Speaking

1st - Noah Cory - High School Unknown



Humorous Interpretation

1st -Ian Nhok - High School Unknown



I mpromptu Speaking

1st - Brady Foster - High School Unknown



Informative Speaking

1st -Thao Dang -Thunder Ridge High School



Original Oratory

1st - Brianna Vasquez -Rigby High School



Program Oral Interpretation

1st - Quinn Fastnow - High School Unknown



Radio Broadcast Journalism

1st - Jaden Bills - Rigby High School



Retold Story

1st - Thomas Harris - Rigby High School



Sales Speaking

1st - Alex Kuyper - Pocatello High School





