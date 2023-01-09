ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
There will be a parade after all on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and their announcement last week that a parade wouldn't be held for a third consecutive year.

Previously the organization stated the City would celebrate King’s legacy through a day of service rather than a parade.

The news was not received well by some including Councilman Eric Costello, who chairs the City's Ways and Means Committee.

Costello said the move was a violation of contract, while Congressman Kweisi Mfume called it "disrespectful" and a "disgrace."

The organization then released a follow-up statement claiming they have no authority to cancel the event, and that such decisions were up to the mayor.

That led Scott to reverse course on Sunday. With that the Mayor also called for the removal of Donna Drew Sawyer, the organization's Chief Executive Officer.

Scott said he'd lost confidence in her ability to lead citing other past missteps including "the flawed scheduling of Artscape on Rosh Hashanah."

In a letter to the organization Scott demanded that Sawyer step down by January 15, threatening to hand off their responsibilities to other City agencies.

Scott also vowed to not fund the organization or renew their contract unless the change was made.

The parade will be held at noon on January 16 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street.

Comments / 31

Sandra Dockeney
3d ago

Good luck with that idea. How many people need to die by gunfire before people get a clue that it's unsafe to hold events due to thugs with guns that others will cover for so more can die and then blame law enforcement unjustly for their stupidity.?

Reply(14)
17
RaiderDS
2d ago

Pretty sure this isn’t a good thing with the way crime is in Baltimore with all the murdering squeegee workers and others along with covid spreading fast again

Reply(1)
5
guest
3d ago

Be sure to wear your finest Kevlar.

Reply(7)
15
 

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

