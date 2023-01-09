Read full article on original website
WSET
ODAC Notebook 1/11/23: Randolph women remain hot; Tigers win big over Ferrum
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Here's your news and notes from around the ODAC Basketball games on January 11th, 2023:. Tigers (11-4, 6-1 ODAC) shoot 54% from field, with Ryan Clements (19pts, 10 reb) and Josiah Hardy (13pts, 10reb) leading the way. Ferrum (7-8, 3-3 ODAC) had the two highest scorers on the night, with Deshone Hicks scoring 25, and Calvin Washington adding 22 in defeat.
Former Virginia WR Billy Kemp IV Announces Transfer Destination
Kemp will play his final season of college football in the Big Ten
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
WSET
West Lynchburg Baptist Church temporarily hosts T. C. Miller Elementary
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) said West Lynchburg Baptist Church is temporarily hosting T.C. Miller Elementary after students had to attend school remotely because of ongoing repair work in the building related to water damage. "Thanks to a partnership between Lynchburg City Schools and West Lynchburg...
On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
WSET
Washington & Lee to hold week of MLK celebrations, including visit from Ben Crump
LEXINGTON, Va. (WSET) — A week of lectures and events celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. will start next week. All the events are free and open to the public. The events are sponsored by The Class of 1994, Office of Inclusion and Engagement, Office...
WSET
Sweet Briar College President stepping down after leading the school for 7 years
SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WSET) — Sweet Briar College's 13th president, Meredith Jung-En Woo, announced Monday that she will step down at the end of the 2023-2024 academic year after leading the College for seven years. The College's Board of Directors said it will work with the campus community over...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
WSET
Buena Vista awarded $985K for renovation of former manufacturing building
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WSET) — The Advancement Foundation (TAF) has announced that it has been awarded a $985,000 grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to renovate the former Mundet building in Buena Vista. The 38,000-square-foot building will become the home of the Virginia Innovation Accelerator, a project that aims to promote outdoor recreation and tourism, small-scale manufacturing and community events.
WSET
Travelers at Lynchburg Regional Airport deal with delays due to FAA outage
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The FAA system outage impacted local travelers on Wednesday. Departures and arrivals at the Lynchburg Regional Airport were impacted throughout the day. Many people packing up and ready to fly to their destinations faced a setback to their plans Wednesday, but some travelers tried not...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WSET
MLK Jr. Community Breakfast at Red Hill
BROOKNEAL, Va (WSET) — Patrick Henry's Red Hill is hosting a community breakfast event on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 16th. There will be a number of speakers and food there for all to enjoy free of cost! Kaci got to speak with the Director of Community Engagement and Programming to see what will be taking place at the breakfast and more to come at Red Hill.
WSLS
New thrift shop to open in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg will soon be home to a new thrift shop. Mission Thrift is set to hold its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. They will be located at 2303 Bedford Ave. The store will offer 25% off all...
WSET
COVID-19 activity grows in Roanoke as new Omicron variant spreads across the US
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 case numbers are increasing in the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health District, officials say. According to Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the cumulative case count as of Tuesday is 79,765 cases, up 793 in the past week. "Unfortunately, COVID-19 activity continues to increase with respect to...
wfirnews.com
Homicide in NW Roanoke last night
On January 8, 2023 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a report of a possible homicide in the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Responding officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man deceased. His.
WSET
460 crash in Bedford County cleared
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Bedford County between Lynchburg and Bedford may have experienced delays from a crash Monday morning. Although at the time VDOT said there were lane closures, as of 6:30 a.m. the crash was cleared.
WSET
29-year-old SC man found dead in crash on US 58: DPD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 29-year-old is dead following a crash in Danville. The Danville Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 58 exit towards Martinsville off West Main Street. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra...
WSET
44-year-old man sentenced for 2020 Clifton Forge murder: Attorney
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Commonwealth's Attorney for Alleghany County said a 44-year-old was sentenced for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder on Monday. Kenneth Carter Staples, 44, was sentenced in the Alleghany County Circuit Court on Monday to life in the penitentiary suspended after serving an active sentence of 35 years for a 2020 Clifton Forge murder, the commonwealth attorney said.
WSET
What folks would buy with the Mega Millions $1.1 billion Jackpot
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You've got another chance to strike it rich on Tuesday night. The Mega Millions Jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.1 billion dollars. Tonight's jackpot is the third largest mega millions jackpot, and the fifth largest ever for all games. ABC 13 spoke with folks...
