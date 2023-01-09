Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Hot Chicken with Ghost Ramen
Watch Chefs Jon Ortiz and Dylan Teekell take over the Loving Living Local kitchen to prepare Shreveport Hot Chicken. Ortiz and Teekell share with Susan the inspiration behind this dish as well as some of their other projects like Ghost Ramen. The Duo express that they created the Shreveport Hot Chicken dish for the people.
New Bossier Shop Cranking Out Some of the Best Mardi Gras Treats
There Is a New Bakery in the East Bank. It felt like this little shop opened up and it was some kind of secret. However, thanks to the team at BeauxJax Crafthouse this new bakery wasn't a secret for long. Several of the Wait Staff at BeauxJax Were Testing a...
Did You Know Shreveport Has a Secret Pop-Up Restaurant in a Bar?
I Love Finding New Food Spots, It Has Become My Favorite Pastime in Shreveport-Bossier. When I heard there was a pop-up restaurant in downtown Shreveport I started asking all the questions. Who is behind it? Is it worth finding? Everyone I asked kept telling me it was "different" and one person told me "your pallet needs to be adventurous to enjoy this food". I was baffled at the comment, I love new flavors, is this pop-up really that unique?
Here is Why You Need to Leave Shreveport for the Weekend
Do You Feel Your Anxiety and Workload Taking Over Your Life?. For me, it feels like work has doubled. I look forward to vacation more than ever before. I only take one big vacation a year, and that leaves me with not much to look forward to. Why not put some effort into planning a getaway vacation?
KTBS
KTBS King Cake Krewe: Local baker perfects homemade king cake recipe in time for Mardi Gras
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake! It's a dessert with hundreds of years of history and a delicious part of the Mardi Gras celebration. That's why KTBS has been highlighting local bakeries cranking out king cakes in the area. This week, a self-taught local baker debuts her new and improved king cake recipe.
q973radio.com
Is In-N-Out Burger Coming to Shreveport Next?
We all got so excited last week about the BUC-EE’s coming to Louisiana, even if it’s in Ruston and not Shreveport — you can imagine how excited I was to see the headline of the first In-N-Out Burger east of Texas to open!!. While it is true,...
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
Will Speed Cameras Be Coming to Bossier City?
Bossier City leaders are having a work shop next week to talk about the possibility of putting speed enforcement cameras in school zones in the city. The meeting is set for Tuesday January 17 at 1pm in the Bossier City Council Chambers on Benton Road. All city councilmembers and the...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Lifesaving efforts of three Bossier City Police Officers
As gun shots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year, the efforts of three officers stopped the gunfire from becoming deadly. Salute the Badge: Lifesaving efforts of three Bossier …. As gun shots lit up a Bossier City street in December of last year, the efforts...
Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
KSLA
Anti-Semitic banner appears on I-20 overpass
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — From flyers scattered across Shreveport/Bossier City neighborhoods to now a banner. And one local man wasn’t about to let its message of hate fly freely over an interstate in Shreveport. It was not the kind of welcome sign he was expecting to see over...
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Shreveport man charged with molestation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man faces charges that he molested a juvenile left in his care, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO said that 24-year-old Hunter Brown, a resident of the 5000 block of Pinehill Road, was arrested on December 30. The CPSO Criminal...
ktalnews.com
De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach
De’Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football …. De'Aumante Johnson steps down as Bossier Football Head Coach. Texarkana, Arkansas gearing up for annual Mardi Gras …. Texarkana, Arkansas is gearing up for its 8th annual Mardi Gras Parade. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Asia Jones-Reed, …. Marketplace Chevy...
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
ktalnews.com
Woman's death sparks immediate action by Shreveport City Council
The shooting death of Renata Lewis who was killed by stray bullets had lead city leaders to invest more resources into cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center. Woman’s death sparks immediate action by Shreveport …. The shooting death of Renata Lewis who was killed by stray bullets...
ktalnews.com
Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown hookah lounge fatal shooting; child fatally shot on Monkhouse
Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office. Full story here » https://tinyurl.com/54tfbyvv. Caddo District Attorney: Trials set for downtown …. Two men will stand trial for unrelated fatal shootings in Shreveport, according to the Caddo Parish...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
Louisiana City Named as ‘One of the Loneliest in U.S.’
How many people do you know who live alone in Shreveport these days? It seems that number keeps growing. The Chamber of Commerce has checked out the census data to compile a list of the loneliest cities in America and you might be surprised to see which cities make the list.
