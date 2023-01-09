CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 15, Quezada was arrested by deputies for assault family violence against his common law spouse, the sheriff’s office stated.

That charge stemmed from events on Dec. 14 when Cameron County sheriffs had responded to shots fired at the spouse’s residence, sheriffs said. The woman told deputies Quezada attempted to contact her through text message, deputies stated.

Quezada was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center but posted bail. After his release, Quezada was served with an emergency protective order that prohibited him contacting the spouse, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

“Quezada made contact with her via text message, threatened to harm her and told her of she heard any gunshots for her to know it was him,” Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Moments after receiving a text, the victim heard five gunshots near her bedroom window, according to sheriff’s office. At the scene, Cameron County deputies found several casings near the window but were not able to locate Quezada, deputies stated.

“With evidence gathered, an arrest warrant for violation of certain court orders (family violence) was issued for Quezada,” Garza said in a statement.

On Thursday, Quezada was arrested at the 2500 block of North Frontage Road and was in possession of an ounce of marijuana and four grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office stated.

Later that day, deputies executied a search warrant at a home suspected of housing narcotics on the 1400 block of Milpa Verde, the sheriff’s office said.

During the search, deputies found a plate with a resembling marijuana on top of the kitchen table, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also found plastic bags and digital weight scales, which investigators alleged was used to package and weigh narcotics, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators found a clear plastic bag with a white powdery substance under the kitchen drawers, and inside the bag contained 56.3 grams of cocaine, the sheriff’s office stated.

“Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that Antonio Quezada was the tenant of the residence,” Garza’s office stated in a news release. “In conclusion, it was determined that Quezada was disturbing narcotics from the residence.”

Quezada was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and was awaiting his arraignment, the sheriff’s office said.