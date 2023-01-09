ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Aransas Pass Progress

Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans

, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Operations Scaling Down Following Oil Spill

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Flint Hill Resources continues to respond to the release of approximately 335 barrels of light crude oil from a pipe failure at its Ingleside crude oil terminal that occurred on Saturday, December 24. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Texas General Land Office, and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority continue assisting with the ongoing cleanup efforts.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Arrest Warrant (Nueces County) False Statement to Police

At approximately 1:50PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, A Bishop Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed Texas transportation code violation, in the area of U.S. Highway 77 (Business) and E. 4th Street, in Bishop, Texas. Contact was made with the driver, identified as...
BISHOP, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures

, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Packery Channel repair costs have gone up drastically after work crews found that the waterway's banks are suffering additional erosion. Initially, the cost for repairs was estimated at $12.4 million, but now the cost has gone up by $2.6 million, according to city of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Ingleside Index

Ingleside Pastor Ministers in Aransas Pass

, , , , FAITH IN FOCUS: CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, ARANSAS PASS God had a plan for William Blasingame, but the 83-yearold Ingleside resident known as ‘Pastor Dee’ didn’t realize that he was being called into the ministry until he said he heard the Lord speak to him while one of his daughters was convalescing following a serious illness. Blasingame preaches at Calvary Baptist Church at 210 W. Myrtle in Aransas Pass. Founded in 1949, the building sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Much of the structure was restored through hundreds of thousands of donated funds. Then, just a...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
cw39.com

Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

