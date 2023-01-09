Read full article on original website
U.S. Coast Guard seizes illegal fishing haul
The Corpus Christi sector of the U.S. Coast Guard seized 200 pounds of illegally caught red snapper from a lancha fishing boat on Monday.
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
Attempt to arrest parole violator ends in Tuesday gunfire, boat rescue
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies were involved in an shooting after a suspect they were trying to arrest on a parole violation drew his weapon on them, according to chief deputy David Cook. Everything began at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Murphy's Express at 1200...
Holiday Thieves Ruin Visit for Aransas Pass Winter Texans
, , , , Christmas wasn’t very merry for Steve Swaney, 65 and his wife Anna, 57 who’ve been spending their second year in Aransas Pass as Winter Texans at the Ransom Rd. RV Park, more than 1,300 miles from their home due north in Milbank, S.D. With a boat parked on a trailer at their RV site, Swaney is an avid fisherman. Their lot includes a picnic table to enjoy outdoor dining when they use their gas grill, a flat screen TV built into one side of their camper situated at just the right height for viewing on a...
Operations Scaling Down Following Oil Spill
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Flint Hill Resources continues to respond to the release of approximately 335 barrels of light crude oil from a pipe failure at its Ingleside crude oil terminal that occurred on Saturday, December 24. The U.S. Coast Guard, the Texas General Land Office, and the Port of Corpus Christi Authority continue assisting with the ongoing cleanup efforts.
At least one dead after 18-wheeler, passenger car collide on SH-44
AGUA DULCE, Texas — A deadly crash has traffic snarled on SH-44 near the Nueces County and Jim Wells County line. The eastbound lanes of SH 44 are closed in the area, but eastbound traffic is being allowed to travel in a westbound lane, with officials directing traffic in the area. That leaves only one lane of travel open westbound.
Two people safely escape house fire on Stonegate Way early Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded to the 4600 block on Stonegate Way early Wednesday for calls of a house fire. Emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the neighborhood just after 6:30 a.m. Officials on scene said they arrived to find flames coming from the home and said two people were able to safely escape.
Woman arrested after officials say she intentionally ran over man with car, killing him
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have opened a homicide investigation after a person was killed after being intentionally hit by a car Tuesday evening. Officers were called to Giants Drive around 6:24 p.m. Tuesday and found a man in the street with serious injuries, according to CCPD Lt. Michael Peña.
Police arrest wanted felon after chase through Aransas Pass
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A wanted felon took law enforcement on a chase through Aransas Pass Tuesday night because he "insisted on not going back to jail," according to a statement from the Aransas Pass Police Department. Charles Tucker, 59, was pulled over by Texas DPS around 8:20 p.m....
Arrest Warrant (Nueces County) False Statement to Police
At approximately 1:50PM on Sunday, January 8, 2023, A Bishop Police Department Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed Texas transportation code violation, in the area of U.S. Highway 77 (Business) and E. 4th Street, in Bishop, Texas. Contact was made with the driver, identified as...
CCPD officer still recovering from shooting
CCPD officer Gustavo Medina remains on medical leave after begin involved and injured in a shooting last month
Aransas Pass Thrift Store Filled with Treasures
, , , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: DUSTY DRESSER, ARANSAS PASS There’s an old saying, “one person’s trash is another’s treasure,” a phrase often repeated by dedicated bargain hunters, many who may have seen the popular PBS TV series, ‘Antiques Roadshow’ where individuals have what they suspect are family heirlooms appraised by an expert only for the majority to learn they possess priceless collectibles someone else might have dismissed as junk. So, when Alanna Cartwright and her husband James opened ‘Dusty Dresser’ at 1746 W. Wheeler Ave. in Aransas Pass they didn’t know what to expect. But since they began...
Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Packery Channel repair costs have gone up drastically after work crews found that the waterway's banks are suffering additional erosion. Initially, the cost for repairs was estimated at $12.4 million, but now the cost has gone up by $2.6 million, according to city of Corpus Christi Assistant Director of Engineering Services Brett Van Hazel.
Joseph Felix Perez sentenced to 40 years for 2020 murder of Tanya Garza Brown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Joseph Felix Perez, the then 21-year-old who brutally stabbed 42-year-old Tanya Garza Brown on the 200 block of North Port Avenue in 2020 was sentenced to in court Wednesday. Perez avoided the capital murder charge after agreeing to plead guilty to the lesser charge of...
Man identified in Tuesday's Oso Bay arrest
Nueces Co Sheriffs and CCPD arrest man in Oso Bay after officer involved shooting at gas station in Flour Bluff
Tesla starts hiring for its ‘license to print money,’ aka lithium refinery
Tesla is starting to hire for its new lithium refinery, which Elon Musk referred to as a “license to print money” in Corpus Christi, Texas. In September 2022, we learned that Tesla has a plan to build a lithium refining facility on the Gulf Coast of Texas. At...
Tax preparer gets 18 months in prison for defrauding government
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local tax preparer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in federal prison and will have to pay a $15,000 fine after admitting she prepared and filed fraudulent tax returns over a four-year period. Jeannette Villarreal, who did business under the company name J&G Armadillo's...
Ingleside Pastor Ministers in Aransas Pass
, , , , FAITH IN FOCUS: CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, ARANSAS PASS God had a plan for William Blasingame, but the 83-yearold Ingleside resident known as ‘Pastor Dee’ didn’t realize that he was being called into the ministry until he said he heard the Lord speak to him while one of his daughters was convalescing following a serious illness. Blasingame preaches at Calvary Baptist Church at 210 W. Myrtle in Aransas Pass. Founded in 1949, the building sustained major damage during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017. Much of the structure was restored through hundreds of thousands of donated funds. Then, just a...
Emergency closure on McArdle Road and Staples Street
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a waterline break, the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is closed until further notice. Water service is still in place at this time and has not been cut off. As safety is a top priority, motorists are advised to take an...
Texas girl fatally shot on New Year’s Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men were arrested after a Corpus Christi girl was fatally shot on New Year’s Day. Deonis Poindexter, 29, and Jacob Leal, 43, were arrested Jan. 2 on charges of deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, according to a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.
