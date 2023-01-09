ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Women's Basketball Falls to NJIT at Home

Binghamton University women's basketball was tripped up by NJIT at home, falling 62-57 to the Highlanders. Ella Wanzer led with 26 points for the Bearcats. BU led for much of the game, but trailed heading into the fourth. That's when Wanzer knocked in a triple to tie it at 44. The two traded buckets until BU trailed by just one with 27 seconds to go. With 24 ticks on the clock, the Highlanders went on a 6-2 run with all their points coming from the line to take the America East contest.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Men's Basketball Takes Down NJIT in a Thrilling Road Win

With ten seconds to go, the Binghamton University men's basketball team took over as Dan Petcash splashed in a three to take a 72-71 win. The Bearcats went on to win with a close out that improves BU's America East record to 2-1. The Bearcats led for the entire first...
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall

Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton

It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cantelmo announces Ithaca mayoral run in 2024

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Robert Cantelmo says he’s running for mayor of Ithaca to build on his accomplishments on the Common Council. In announcing his candidacy, Cantelmo said he wants to restore morale among city employees. He tells us that work has already begun. Cantelmo currently represents...
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 53 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard and Martha Schumacher to Nicholas Barney and Natalie Poulton for $235,900. On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 372 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Charles to James and Jennifer Reynolds for $130,000. On...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
DRYDEN, NY
countryfolks.com

Out of the ashes, hope renews

GUILFORD, NY – 2023 begins with hope renewed. This rural sentiment of hope just so happens to be led by firefighters, farmers, sawyers, masons, businesses, friends and families within local Amish church communities around central New York. On the frigid morning of Dec. 13, 2022, an attempt to thaw...
GUILFORD, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny

A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
BINGHAMTON, NY

