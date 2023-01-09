Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Women's Basketball Falls to NJIT at Home
Binghamton University women's basketball was tripped up by NJIT at home, falling 62-57 to the Highlanders. Ella Wanzer led with 26 points for the Bearcats. BU led for much of the game, but trailed heading into the fourth. That's when Wanzer knocked in a triple to tie it at 44. The two traded buckets until BU trailed by just one with 27 seconds to go. With 24 ticks on the clock, the Highlanders went on a 6-2 run with all their points coming from the line to take the America East contest.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Boy's Basketball Gets Past Maine-Endwell in Rematch of Section IV Title Game
In a rematch of last year's Section IV Class A Title Game, Union-Endicott took down Maine-Endwell 69-61. Latrail Jones and Larry Morse combined for 30 for the Tigers. For M-E, Cullen Green scored 24.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Men's Basketball Takes Down NJIT in a Thrilling Road Win
With ten seconds to go, the Binghamton University men's basketball team took over as Dan Petcash splashed in a three to take a 72-71 win. The Bearcats went on to win with a close out that improves BU's America East record to 2-1. The Bearcats led for the entire first...
Project LeanNation opens in Binghamton
There's a new meal prep business on Binghamton's Southside that is devoted to helping people make a plan for getting healthier, and stick to it.
Oldest map of Broome County recovered
One of the oldest artifacts in Broome County's history has finally been recovered and gives us a glimpse of the origins of our region.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Leaving Oakdale Mall
Officials with the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame say they will no longer be located inside the Oakdale Mall. They say as of January 15th, they are closing and have to vacate their current location and will soon be moving to a temporary location. There is no other store space available in the mall.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: January 9, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Binghamton Automobile Club is advising that due to the recent heavy snowfall, travel be restricted to emergencies at this time. Over the last week nearly 10,000 people attended the skating rink and toboggan slide...
Shots fired on Doubleday Street
There was a heavy police presence on Doubleday Street in Binghamton after witnesses say shots were fired.
whcuradio.com
Cantelmo announces Ithaca mayoral run in 2024
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Robert Cantelmo says he’s running for mayor of Ithaca to build on his accomplishments on the Common Council. In announcing his candidacy, Cantelmo said he wants to restore morale among city employees. He tells us that work has already begun. Cantelmo currently represents...
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
Binghamton woman wanted for robbery, bail jumping
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Kiana Montanez on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 53 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Richard and Martha Schumacher to Nicholas Barney and Natalie Poulton for $235,900. On Dec. 29, 2022, property located at 372 Sabin Rd., Town of Spencer, from Robert Charles to James and Jennifer Reynolds for $130,000. On...
Eight Biggest Parking Nightmares In The Southern Tier
Parking. That word sets off a lot of different emotions in people. I drive a large van and parking can be a nightmare for me. Especially backing out of a tight parking lot where the spaces are tight and it's not easy to turn as I'm backing out. And then...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
whcuradio.com
Dryden mourns loss of ‘insightful’ town official
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Dryden are grieving the loss of a former Town Board member. Jim Skaley recently passed away at age 79. Officials say he was an “insightful and thoughtful” advocate for Dryden. His Town Board seat will be fulfilled by Christina Dravis through...
countryfolks.com
Out of the ashes, hope renews
GUILFORD, NY – 2023 begins with hope renewed. This rural sentiment of hope just so happens to be led by firefighters, farmers, sawyers, masons, businesses, friends and families within local Amish church communities around central New York. On the frigid morning of Dec. 13, 2022, an attempt to thaw...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny
A Binghamton man faces up to three years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted grand larceny. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Joseph J. Stoeckel was sentenced to 1.5 to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree. Stoeckel admitted...
Comments / 0