Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Snowflake Campaign Funds New Critical Care Bed
Sulphur Springs, TX: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is offering a huge thank you to the local community for supporting this year’s Snowflake Campaign! The campaign raised over $7,500 and recognized over 75 individuals with snowflakes. As a means of saying “thank you,” the Foundation is using funds...
easttexasradio.com
Lamar Human Resources Council To Conduct Homeless Survey
The Red River Homeless Coalition will conduct a Point-In-Time Count for Lamar County on January 27. Two counts will take place. One for people living on the streets or other sites not meant to be a habitation, and the other for those living in shelters. The Lamar County’s Human Resources Council is seeking volunteers to help with the canvassing. Email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com if you can help. A planning meeting will be held today at 2:00 pm at City Square in the 2500 block of Bonham Street.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Retiring
After 17 years of dedication to further The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris’ mission and values, Rebecca Peevy has announced that she will depart as Executive Director at the end of March 2023. Rebecca has been a driving force behind the CAC’s growth and success as an organization during her tenure.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 9, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. School board trustee election filing dates for the Saturday, May 6, 2023, election was announced as Wednesday, January 18, 2023, through Friday, February 19, 2023. Seats currently filled by Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn are up for reelection.
easttexasradio.com
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs- Peritoneal Dialysis Now Offerred
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital: Sulphur Springs is now offering inpatient hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis for patients battling End-Stage Renal Disease with an acute hospitalization need. We are excited to have these services available in our community. For questions about the CHRISTUS Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs Inpatient Peritoneal Dialysis or...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Chamber Connection 01.11.23
The 95th Annual Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet will celebrate Hopkins County with a theme of “A Night at the Gallery” awards and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center. Social networking and a cocktail hour begin at 6:00 pm, with...
Rains ISD becomes latest East Texas school district to implement 4-day school week
RAINS, Texas — During Monday night's school board meeting, the Rains ISD School Board voted to approve a four-day instructional week beginning with the 2023-24 school year. "This decision was made in consideration of months of research and input from around the RISD community," the district said in a statement.
easttexasradio.com
Three Dead, One Injured In Wood County Crash
The DPS has identified the three people killed and one injured in a three-vehicle crash over the weekend on US 69 about a mile southeast of Alba. The preliminary investigation shows that 44-year-old Ashley Martin and her 16-year-old passenger Aiden Wood, both of Allen, were traveling northwest when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Tiffany Simmons of Longview crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head-on with Martin. They were all killed. Martin’s car hit a third vehicle, but the driver was not injured.
Mississippi escaped inmate accused of dumping stolen church van in Lake Fork arrested, 1 still missing
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An escaped inmate from Mississippi who is accused of dumping a stolen church van used in the escape in Wood County’s Lake Fork has been arrested and is being held in Dallas County. Tyler Payne, 31, was booked into Dallas County Jail early Tuesday morning and is being held on […]
easttexasradio.com
Weekly Road Report
I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening the highway, concrete paving in median. I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. I-30 – Westbound at Exit 207/Spur 594, ramp rehabilitation. Exit & entrance ramps are closed, with westbound traffic restricted to one lane.
easttexasradio.com
Filing For Paris City Council Election
Filing for the May Municipal Elections in Texas begins on January 19 and runs through February 17. Seats on the Paris City Council currently held by Mihir Pankaj in District 4, Mayor Paula Portugal in District 7, and Linda Knox in District 5 are up for election.
easttexasradio.com
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
The annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community.
ktbb.com
Three killed in Wood County wreck
WOOD COUNTY — Three people, including a Longview woman, are killed in a Saturday evening crash on US 69, a mile southeast of Alba. According to DPS, preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was traveling northwest. Another was traveling southeast and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, colliding head on with the northwest-bound vehicle, according to the preliminary report. Yet another vehicle is believed to have collided with the passenger side of the northwest-bound vehicle, apparently continuing into the trees on the south side of US 69. Tiffany N. Sammons, 39, of Longview, was driving the southeast-bound vehicle. She was killed along with two Allen residents in the northwest-bound vehicle.
Teenager, 2 adults dead after crash in East Texas
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teenager and two adults died after a crash in East Texas on Jan. 7, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. The wreck happened in Wood County on US 69 about one mile southeast of Alba around 9:30 p.m. A 2017 Ford Explorer was heading northwest on US 69 […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris-Lamar County COVID Update, Jan 08
The latest Paris–Lamar County Health District COVID report shows no fatalities but 141 active cases of the virus. There were 17 positive PCR tests and 33 positive Antigen tests. However, the actual statistics may be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
easttexasradio.com
Melodies Of Broadway Auditions In Sulphur Springs
Community Players of Sulphur Springs will hold open auditions for Melodies of Broadway at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St., Sulphur Springs, from 7:00-9:00 pm on January 30 & 31, 2023. PERFORMANCES: March 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. ROLES AVAILABLE:...
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Terry Ray Boles for Possession of a Controlled Substance. As of Monday, he remained in jail. Deputies arrested David Valenzuela for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond information was available. He remains in the Hopkins County Jail.
2 Served With Warrants For Felony Offenses Twice In Less Than A Week
At least 2 men have been served with warrants for felony offenses twice in less than a week, according to Hopkins County jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Steward and Elijah Fite located Luke Maximus Walters at a County Road 2301 residence at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023, and took the 20-year-old Dike man into custody on two warrants. Walters was booked into Hopkins County jail at 7:43 p.m. Thursday on two warrants for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The offenses, the deputies noted in arrest reports, are alleged to have occurred on March 1, 2021.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Jan 10)
Paris Police spoke with a city employee at City Hall who reported that a resident who had some structural repairs on their residence had questioned a permit the contractor had given them. The contractor had made a copy of a city of Paris permit and changed the state ID number and the dollar amount for the city’s cost. The victim reported that they had paid the contractor the listed price on the permit. The incident is under investigation.
KBTX.com
1 killed after 18-wheeler crashes into roadway construction convoy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed Tuesday night after an 18-wheeler crashed into a roadway construction convoy made up of four vehicles. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Highway 21 between Highway OSR and FM 50. Around 10:45 p.m., a 2016 International, 2009 International, 2015 International and a 2022 Ford-250 towing a trailer were traveling eastbound in a convoy working on road construction, according to DPS. A 2020 Peterbilt 18-wheeler was also traveling eastbound when it struck all the units in the convoy.
Comments / 0