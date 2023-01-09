Read full article on original website
koamnewsnow.com
Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man
JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks
CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
koamnewsnow.com
Fire crews stop rural grass fire from spreading near Kansas / Missouri line
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Shortly after noon on Monday, January 9, 2023, Cherokee County 911 were alerted to a grass fire near NE80th and NE Coalfield Road. Galena Fire Dept north engine on Bethlehem Road responded and mutual aid depts included: Cherokee Township Fire, Asbury-Mo. Fire and Carl Junction-Mo. Fire.
fourstateshomepage.com
Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away
PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri Airbnb treehouse called “Rental of our dreams”
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
fourstateshomepage.com
Faithful Friends donates to Neosho dog park
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s new dog park is getting a boost from the local animal shelter. “Faithful Friends Animal Advocates” donated nearly $6,000 to the dog park, today. The cash will cover the cost of adding two new park benches and a watering fountain that’s designed for both human and canine use.
koamnewsnow.com
Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin man faces theft and burglary charges
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County. Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11). Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin Police investigate missing money from 2023 Project Grad account; Former President charged Felony Stealing
JOPLIN, Mo. — The former President of the 2023 Joplin High School Project Graduation has been charged Felony Stealing from the organization’s bank account. Melanie D. Patterson, 42, of Joplin is identified in court documents filed in a Joplin Police Dept investigation which began fall of 2022. As...
fourstateshomepage.com
Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.”. Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused, episode 5 of it’s latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin flights affected by nationwide system failure
JOPLIN, Mo. — A nationwide overnight outage of the Notice to Air Missions Systems (NOTAMS) kept planes grounded all across the U.S. Officials said there were no major issues at the Joplin Regional Airport, though a flight was about an hour late for takeoff due to the outage. Joplin...
koamnewsnow.com
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive charged with forgery?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Kodie Lee Ray. He’s charged with forgery in Greene County. There’s a felony warrant out for his arrest. Springfield police believe the 28-year-old is in the Greene County area, and is possibly homeless. Officers describe Ray as...
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Neosho Woman Hurt In Atchison County Accident
A Neosho, Missouri woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on I-29 in Atchison County Monday evening. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Neosho resident Lillie B. Smith was driving a 2009 Honda Fit northbound on I-29 about four miles west of Rock Port at 5:05 P.M. Monday when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the interstate.
KTTS
One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Truck stop robber sought in Lamar
LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night. At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say the man drove away in a red Ford Escape, also caught on surveillance cameras. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the robbery.
koamnewsnow.com
Miami animal shelter at half-capacity during kennel construction
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami’s Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter is now under construction and getting some needed improvements, however, the construction is affecting its kennel space. Officials say the Shelter’s existing kennels are being reconstructed in two phases. While half of the kennels have been torn down, half will remain until...
