koamnewsnow.com

Memorial planned after remains identified as missing Joplin man

JOPLIN, Mo. - A Celebration of Life Service is set for January 28 to honor Joplin resident, Michael Kroll. Officials say the service will be held at Unity of Joplin located on the corner of A and Jackson streets in Joplin at 2:00 P.M. Missing. Kroll, a resident of Joplin,...
JOPLIN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network, featuring the “Dutton Family’s” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program, you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent […]
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Pineville Deputy Chris Pierce passes away

PINEVILLE, Mo. — The City of Pineville announced that a former deputy has passed away. Deputy Marshal, Sgt. Chris Pierce passed away on Sunday, January 8th, 2023, after fighting a long batter with kidney cancer while at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “I mean he was always there...
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman accused of stealing Project Graduation funds

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin woman is accused of taking cash donated to benefit local students. Forty-two-year-old Melanie Patterson is charged with felony stealing. She’s the former president of the Joplin High School Project Graduation. Court documents allege she took $1,400 from that account last fall using an...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri Airbnb treehouse called “Rental of our dreams”

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — It seems like real treehouses are popping up all over the country (and even the world), as most of them are built for the purpose of becoming vacation rentals. People love these high-up romantic getaways for their unique locations and overall designs, giving visitors a different option when it comes to travel and lodging. But there’s one treehouse that is said to be in a league of its own: “The Getaway Treehouse.”
CASSVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Faithful Friends donates to Neosho dog park

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s new dog park is getting a boost from the local animal shelter. “Faithful Friends Animal Advocates” donated nearly $6,000 to the dog park, today. The cash will cover the cost of adding two new park benches and a watering fountain that’s designed for both human and canine use.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police search for suspects in Riverton Quick Stop burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate and identify suspects involved in a Riverton Quick Stop burglary. Authorities indicate that the incident occurred at a Quick Stop located at 7037 SE Highway 66 in Riverton, Kan. The report indicates that two suspects entered the...
RIVERTON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin man faces theft and burglary charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Joplin man is behind bars after a burglary investigation in Cherokee County. Deputies arrested John Matthew Chew, 37, of Joplin, Missouri this afternoon (1/11). Chew is in the Cherokee County Jail after investigators say he’s a suspect in two Weir burglaries from September and...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Netflix show interviews Joplin, Missouri killer

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Netflix program highlighting convicted killers who are sentenced to death features a 1998 Joplin murder in Season 4, titled “The Bogeyman.”. Last month, the Netflix show “I Am A Killer” focused, episode 5 of it’s latest season on Gary Black. Black was convicted of killing Jason Johnson, 28, of Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin flights affected by nationwide system failure

JOPLIN, Mo. — A nationwide overnight outage of the Notice to Air Missions Systems (NOTAMS) kept planes grounded all across the U.S. Officials said there were no major issues at the Joplin Regional Airport, though a flight was about an hour late for takeoff due to the outage. Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway

JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Neosho Woman Hurt In Atchison County Accident

A Neosho, Missouri woman was left with moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident on I-29 in Atchison County Monday evening. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Neosho resident Lillie B. Smith was driving a 2009 Honda Fit northbound on I-29 about four miles west of Rock Port at 5:05 P.M. Monday when the vehicle went off the left shoulder of the interstate.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Dead, 6 Hurt In South Springfield Crash

(KTTS News) — A man from Republic is dead after a crash involving three pickups in South Springfield. It happened Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. near James River and Farm Road 135 (Golden). The Highway Patrol says a pickup cross the median into the wrong lanes and hit a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Truck stop robber sought in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — Barton County authorities are searching for a man that robbed a truck stop Sunday night. At around 10:27 p.m. the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Lamarti’s truck stop brandishing a handgun and demanding cash. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses say the man drove away in a red Ford Escape, also caught on surveillance cameras. BCSO said the vehicle went north on I-49 after the robbery.
LAMAR, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Miami animal shelter at half-capacity during kennel construction

MIAMI, Okla. - Miami’s Ketcher/Keheley Animal Shelter is now under construction and getting some needed improvements, however, the construction is affecting its kennel space. Officials say the Shelter’s existing kennels are being reconstructed in two phases. While half of the kennels have been torn down, half will remain until...
MIAMI, OK

