Foggy Morning
Areas of dense fog and freezing fog until noon today. Low clouds and chilly this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Dense Fog Advisory - Until Noon. Visibility below ¼ mile at times. Areas of freezing fog. Icy...
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Construction reducing business for some in downtown Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The construction in Walla Walla's downtown area has closed some roads since the end of April 2022. "The construction... If you survive this and COVID and everything else that's hit over the last couple years… I think if you can get through it all, you're going to be okay," Scott Holgate, owner of Walla Walla Overstock Outlet said.
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
Hermiston housing market continues to grow
HERMISTON, Ore.- The City of Hermiston continues to grow. The Hermiston Building Department approved 210 new housing units in 2022, the most in the city since 2006. While the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Oregon’s population declined by 16,000 people between 2021 and 2022, Hermiston added 277 residents in that time.
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
Truck hits Dollar General
A truck crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla sending the driver to the hospital. Although the damage to the store was extensive no one else was injured, including two employees.
Afternoon news and weather update January 10: Truck crashes into Dollar General in Umatilla, student loan safety net plan and more
The driver of a truck crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla. The driver was transported to the hospital, no one else was hurt. President Biden and the Education Department have unveiled a new student loan plan to help students pay off loans and ensure future students aren't saddled with unnecessary debt.
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
Passenger of DUI driver calls cops on the cops
SPOKANE, Wash. - A passenger of a Ford F-150 called 911 to report they were being chased down State Route 27 by a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, a WSP trooper noticed a truck swerving in and out...
Washington State starts hot out of halftime break, races to comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Sparked by its sharpshooting veteran, Washington State caught fire out of the halftime break and wasted no time in turning a close game into a runaway. WSU led California by one point at intermission, but the Cougars compiled a 12-0 run that spanned the first 4 minutes of the second half. Senior WSU forward DJ Rodman canned three 3-pointers during the spurt, and the Cougs controlled a comfortable advantage for the rest of the game, finishing off a 66-51 victory over the Golden Bears on Wednesday evening at Beasley Coliseum.
BFT holding art contest
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Ben-Franklin Transit is calling all artists in grades 6 through 12 to enter an art contest. Traditional and digital art will be accepted online, by mail and in-person for the contest. The theme is "The Art of Connection." The winning selection of art will be featured on a BFT bus or bus shelter.
Think big space opens
Umatilla High School opened a Think Big space for its robotics team. The space was created in partnership with Amazon Web Services to increase interest in STEAM.
Umatilla Robotics season kicks off with new AWS Think Big Space
UMATILLA, Ore. — The Umatilla School District and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) celebrated the opening of the AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School on January 7. The space is a collaboration between the Umatilla Robotics, the high school and AWS in order to increase students' interest in STEAM, according to the press release from USD.
Four people in custody after two drive-by shooting in Pasco
Four people are now in police custody after two drive-by shooting just weeks apart. Roberto Anthony Segura from Pasco was killed on August 8th and Christian Uribe was left paralyzed from the chest down. Briana Chavez has the details.
Pierce County to vote to approve $194,000 for historical preservation projects
(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
North Dakota sues again over federal oil leasing; lawsuit claims state is losing millions in revenue
North Dakota has filed a second lawsuit against the federal government over the Biden administration's halting of oil and gas lease sales on federal lands. The suit filed Jan. 5 in U.S. District Court in Bismarck states that the Interior Department has “unlawfully canceled all but one of the eight quarterly federal oil and gas lease sales” in North Dakota in the past two years that were required under the federal Mineral Leasing Act.
22 guns seized after assault in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies working with Detectives seized guns and drugs and recovered a stolen car at a home on January 8. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) a felony assault happened at the home where 22 illegally owned guns were seized, along with a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.
Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness
RICHLAND, Wash. - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's...
Louisiana governor’s race 2023: What Landry vs. Schroder might look like
Two statewide elected officials appear headed for a showdown in the Louisiana governor’s race this fall, as Treasurer John Schroder told supporters Monday he will qualify to run. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also announced he would bypass the election and will instead run to keep his current seat. The...
