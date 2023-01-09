ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Schools: Device-Free Nights; New Assistant Superintendent

By Pam Robinson
 3 days ago
South Huntington schools will be participating in several device-free nights this year. The district is asking students to avoid  electronic devices on those nights so that families can use the evenings to spend time together. There will be no homework assigned and no expected assessments on the following day in order to support this initiative.

The device free nights for this school year are:

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, May 9

New Assistant Superintendent in Elwood

Dr. Sonia Hood has been appointed the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, effective Jan. 17. She succeeds the retiring Dr. Maureen Hull.

Since 2020, Hood has served as the Rockville Centre School District’s K-12 central director of curriculum and instruction. She previously worked for the Hempstead School District for more than two decades as an International Baccalaureate director, assistant principal, curriculum writer, and elementary and middle school math teacher. She is an adjunct professor at Molloy University, where she provides graduate-level instruction to aspiring school building leaders on methodologies of improving instruction.

A Baldwin Harbor resident, Hood received her bachelor’s degree in social work/psychology from SUNY Albany, her master’s degree in elementary education from Queens College, and her doctorate in instructional leadership from St. John’s University.

Mathematics Sucess

Harborfields High School’s Mathletes students successfully competed in their third of six competitions for the New York State Math League.

Each competition is comprised of six questions that students have exactly 30 minutes to complete. The questions increase in difficulty and can cover any concept in Algebra 1, Geometry or Algebra II. Students receive one point for each question they answer correctly, with a total possible score of 6. The final score for each school is the total of the five highest scoring students.

At this competition, Harborfields scored a 22 out of a possible 30, with Nolan Means receiving a perfect score of 6 and Mathletes President Caleb Kapen finishing right behind him with a score of 5.

“We are very proud of this group of students and the dedication and passion they have for mathematics,” teacher Kristin Akbar said.

Half Hollow Hills Math Students Named to Institute of Creative Problem Solving




