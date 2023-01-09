Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why did Phillies trade two clubhouse favorites?
The 2022 Phillies were an amusement park of refreshing baseball joy. A huge part of that was the so-called "Phillies Daycare," an assortment of young, jubilant position players who invigorated the team with base hits and good vibes. But at some point, everyone has to graduate from daycare. On Saturday...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach
Jim Harbaugh on Tuesday interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn down the position first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their head coach search, according... The post Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to 1 other coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs headline nine Bills who will determine playoff fate
The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed yet another successful regular season. But now, it's a win-or-go-home tournament. And the prize is a Super Bowl trophy, which has eluded this franchise throughout its history. Quarterback Josh Allen and his crew of insanely talented Bills have as good a chance as any team to walk away with a ring.
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
Is Aaron Rodgers the right QB for the Packers next season? | What's Wright?
The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.
Bengals continue 'Herd Hierarchy' rule entering Super Wild Card Weekend
Things are about to get wild in the NFL. And for the squads that comprise the league's annual (Super) Wild Card Weekend slate, playing their cards right is of the utmost importance. It's win or go home time, and with the postseason right around the corner, Colin Cowherd returned with...
How Much Improvement Ryan Poles Saw in Justin Fields
Bears GM Ryan Poles saw extensive improvement in Justin Fields from the midpoint of the year on, and seems sold on his QB.
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
Falcons defensive coordinator Pees, 73, announces retirement
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement on Monday, one day after completing his second season with the team. Pees, 73, is ending a 50-year career in football. He previously coached 16 years in the NFL, including a combined 12 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tennessee (2018-19), Baltimore (2012-17) and New England (2006-09).
NFL mock draft: Alabama players go 1-2 as non-playoff order is set
What, you thought we were going to wait for the offseason? Who has that kind of time when the NFL season has ended for 18 of the league's 32 clubs, all of whom will soon be searching for the next crop of contributors? Not these two reporters, that's for sure.
Latest on Lamar Jackson's injury and contract situation
Lamar Jackson could play his final game with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, if he hasn't already. Jackson's availability for the Ravens' wild-card round game against the Cincinnati Bengals remains in question due to a knee injury he suffered on Dec. 4 that has cost him the last five games. He didn't practice during the team's first practice session of the week on Wednesday, which came two days after Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that he didn't have an update on his starting quarterback's health status.
Will Texans’ track record make coaching candidates leery of Houston?
On paper, the Texans have one of the most attractive head-coaching jobs in the NFL. They have two first-round picks in the top 12 of the upcoming draft — Nos. 2 (original pick) and 12 overall (the Browns' selection acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade). They're set to have 11 selections overall. And they currently have $46.8 million in cap space for 2023, eighth-most in the league, according to Over The Cap.
