Max Domi scores in OT, Blackhawks topple Flames

Max Domi scored the game-winner at 1:04 of overtime and Lukas Reichel had a goal and two assists to boost the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory against the Calgary Flames on Sunday night.

Domi fell to his knees in the offensive zone but maintained control of the puck and dropped a pass behind him. Reichel fed it back to Domi, who crashed the net to score the pivotal goal.

Alex Stalock stopped 44 shots to help Chicago win consecutive games for the first time since October. Chicago was outshot 47-25 but persevered to defeat Calgary, which was skating in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Jacob Markstrom, who stopped 24 of 25 shots in Friday’s victory against the New York Islanders and had won two of his past three starts, struggled Sunday. Markstrom yielded three goals on the first 11 shots he faced and was pulled in favor of Dan Vladar after Philipp Kurashev scored 35 seconds into the second period. Vladar stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief for the Flames.

Kurashev’s goal gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead, continuing a hot start. Reichel, Chicago’s first-round pick in the 2020 draft, netted his first NHL goal 2:39 into the game, gathering a rebound of Seth Jones’ wrist shot before sliding a shot between his legs and past Markstrom.

Calgary benefited from a rebound of its own to get the equalizer on Elias Lindholm’s power-play goal at 8:49 of the period, but Chicago regained the lead just 1:21 later when Colin Blackwell scored on a rebound as he crashed the net.

The Flames responded 27 seconds after the Kurashev goal, as Jonathan Huberdeau scored on a point-blank shot in the slot off a Calgary faceoff win. Nazem Kadri made it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 9:40 of the second — just nine seconds into a man advantage.

Lindholm added an assist for the Flames, while Tyler Toffoli contributed a pair of assists.

Chicago forward Patrick Kane missed his second successive game with a lower-body injury.

Calgary went 2-for-3 on the power play, while the Blackhawks were 0-for-1.

–Field Level Media

