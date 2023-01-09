ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

UNL hires search firm to help find next chancellor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Lincoln has taken the first steps to find its next chancellor. President Ted Carter said they hired search firm AGB Search to help with the process. Carter also seeks nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

New AAA data show gas prices are holding steady with a major holiday on the horizon

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With a major holiday in Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, some of you might be looking to head out of town. Wondering what gas prices are looking like out there? As of today, January 11th, averages for regular unleaded are holding steady in comparison to last week. That's according to AAA data.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
RALSTON, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street

BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
BELLEVUE, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
ASHLAND, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
fox42kptm.com

Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close

OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Union Omaha announces 2023 regular season schedule

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha announced Wednesday its 2023 USL League One regular season schedule that will start in March and end in mid-October. The Owls are scheduled to play 16 home matches as part of a 32-game schedule, which is the longest in USL League One history.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Creighton falls to No. 12 Xavier for second straight loss

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In a Big East battle being played with the intensity of a game in March, Creighton's men's basketball team came up just short as it fell 90-87 to No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday night. Baylor Scheierman poured in 25 points (10-18 FG), four rebounds and...
OMAHA, NE

