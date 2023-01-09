Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
UNL hires search firm to help find next chancellor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska Lincoln has taken the first steps to find its next chancellor. President Ted Carter said they hired search firm AGB Search to help with the process. Carter also seeks nominations for individuals to serve on the UNL Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Members...
fox42kptm.com
New AAA data show gas prices are holding steady with a major holiday on the horizon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With a major holiday in Martin Luther King Jr. Day coming up, some of you might be looking to head out of town. Wondering what gas prices are looking like out there? As of today, January 11th, averages for regular unleaded are holding steady in comparison to last week. That's according to AAA data.
fox42kptm.com
Ralston Public Schools selects next superintendent
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Ralston Public Schools has announced that Jason Buckingham has been selected as their next superintendent, according to a press release from the school district. The Ralston Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously for Buckingham at their meeting on Monday evening. I’m very excited and...
fox42kptm.com
Bellevue opens revamped section of 36th Street
BELLEVUE, Neb.—Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike joined city officials and construction contractors for a ribbon cutting for 36th Street Monday. The city said the $18 million improvement will make the stretch south of Capehart Road very different from the way it was. "It was just a little two-lane road that...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Game and Parks is now seeking workers to join its team
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Are you in the market for a job? Nebraska Game and Parks might be able to help with that. You'll want to mark your calendars for Saturday, February 4th. That's when agency representatives will be at Mahoney State Park near Ashland. In a news release, we're...
fox42kptm.com
Pottawattamie County to pay those who harvest beavers to reduce damage
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY (KPTM) — Pottawattamie County has approved a new program that will pay those who harvest beavers to help reduce damage done by the critters, according to a press release from the county. The Beaver Bounty Program will pay participants $25 per beaver that is harvested for their...
fox42kptm.com
CBPD investigate Sunday evening homicide at apartment complex
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD) is investigating a Sunday evening homicide at an apartment complex, according to a press release. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 209 S 4th St. for shots fired. They found Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Nebraska dead...
fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
fox42kptm.com
Saunders County Deputy suffers multiple injuries in fiery crash after high-speed pursuit
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — A Saunders County deputy sustained multiple serious injuries after an attempted traffic stop resulted in both the suspect and deputy to losing control of their vehicles and crashing, according to a press release from Saunders County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, January 6 around 10 p.m.,...
fox42kptm.com
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day gives thanks to those who help the community
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day (L.E.A.D.) is on January 9, and it gives thanks to those who help the community, according to naitonaldaycalendar.com. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to serve the community in a field that is often...
fox42kptm.com
American Red Cross seeking blood donations, offering major incentive to give
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - This month is National Blood Donor Month. To encourage people to roll up their sleeves, the American Red Cross and the National Football League are teaming up to offer something they hope you take advantage of. If you donate at any time this month, you'll automatically...
fox42kptm.com
Rising food prices force Benson bakery to close
OMAHA, Neb.—Baked After Dark Homemade Cookies is nestled away in the Benson neighborhood near the corner of 61st and Maple streets. They said Tuesday marks their five-year anniversary. However, they’ll be closing their doors in less than two weeks. The primary reason? The cost of doing business in...
fox42kptm.com
Union Omaha announces 2023 regular season schedule
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha announced Wednesday its 2023 USL League One regular season schedule that will start in March and end in mid-October. The Owls are scheduled to play 16 home matches as part of a 32-game schedule, which is the longest in USL League One history.
fox42kptm.com
January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is dedicated to raising awareness and to bringing law enforcement agencies and organizations together to help eliminate human trafficking. The International Labor Organization estimates 40 million people are trafficked around the...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska men's basketball loses to Illinois by 26 points with No. 3 Purdue up next
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball teams inconsistent season has taken another twist. After an overtime win against Minnesota on January 7, the Huskers lost 76-50 against Illinois on Tuesday night. Sam Griesel and Wilhelm Breidenbach combined for 23 points for NU but it wasn't enough as...
fox42kptm.com
Three more coaches round out Husker Football's coaching staff under Matt Rhule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule has finished hiring his first full-time coaching staff with the addition of three more coaches, according to a press release from Husker Athletics. Bob Wager will coach the tight ends. Rob Dvoracek will coach the linebackers, and Garret McGuire will...
fox42kptm.com
Durham Museum celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Durham Museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission, according to a press release from the museum. "Join the museum as we highlight MLK’s legacy and message of peace, tolerance, community service, and an inclusive, hopeful future for all," said the press release.
fox42kptm.com
Creighton falls to No. 12 Xavier for second straight loss
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — In a Big East battle being played with the intensity of a game in March, Creighton's men's basketball team came up just short as it fell 90-87 to No. 12 Xavier on Wednesday night. Baylor Scheierman poured in 25 points (10-18 FG), four rebounds and...
fox42kptm.com
Creighton men's basketball snaps 3-game winning streak with loss against No. 4 UConn
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM0 — Big East preseason Player of the Year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 4 Connecticut beat Creighton 69-60 on Saturday, January 7. It was the first time in six all-time meetings between the two men's basketball programs that the Huskies...
Comments / 0