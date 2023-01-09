Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Family & friends call for CRPD to make an arrest in stabbing death of Devonna Walker
Friends and family are calling for an arrest in the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. Those who know Walker took the streets outside Cedar Rapids Police Department headquarters Wednesday evening. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now they feel investigators are not treating this homicide the same as cases involving a white...
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD & Linn Co. Attorney release joint statement on stabbing death of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After calls from friends and family for answers, Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman and Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks have released a statement on the stabbing death of Devonna Walker. She was stabbed to death in the 2100 block of North Town Court NE...
cbs2iowa.com
Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman
Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman
KCRG.com
Trial starts for man accused of killing parents, sister in Cedar Rapids
Trial starts for man accused of killing parents, sister in Cedar Rapids
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers rescue injured hawk on I-380 in Cedar Rapids on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police officers did a different kind of rescue on Monday. Officers responded to a call of an injured bird on the s-curve on I-380 Monday afternoon. They found a hawk on the side of the road in need of help.
KCRG.com
Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday ahead of the trial for a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family in June 2021. Alexander Jackson, 22, is charged with three counts of first degree murder. Police said Jackson shot and killed both his parents...
kwayradio.com
Tuesday Night Shooting
One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Many of the details have not yet been reported but a victim showed up to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. Their identity and condition have not been released. Investigators photographed the vehicle that the victim arrived in and later several patrol vehicles were sent to a location on Peoria Street. The investigation is on going at this time.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa State Patrol: Cedar Rapids man killed in I-380 crash Tuesday
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was killed in a crash along Interstate 380 on Tuesday after crashing into the back of a semi in Johnson County. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Eric Taylor, 37, died in the crash. Authorities say traffic slowed down...
UPDATE: CR Police Identify Victim In Sunday Night Shooting
UPDATE: Cedar Rapids police have released the identity of the victim of a Sunday night shooting on the city's southwest side. According to a press release, the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik. ORIGINAL STORY:. Cedar Rapids police say that one person is dead following a shooting on...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
KCRG.com
One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
KCRG.com
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
