Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Cell phone video captures last moments of Devonna Walker's life

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New cell phone video obtained by Iowa's News Now through friends & family, show the final moments of a Cedar Rapids woman's life. Devonna Walker was stabbed to death on January 2 during an argument with a neighbor. Walker was stabbed to death that night...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Trial starts for man accused of killing parents, sister in Cedar Rapids

Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion one month ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Tuesday Night Shooting

One person was hospitalized in a shooting in Waterloo Tuesday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Many of the details have not yet been reported but a victim showed up to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center by private vehicle Tuesday night around 10:00 p.m. Their identity and condition have not been released. Investigators photographed the vehicle that the victim arrived in and later several patrol vehicles were sent to a location on Peoria Street. The investigation is on going at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One killed following crash at Highway 100 and East Post Road

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:16 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 at East Post Road. Police say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 100 when it struck a passenger car broadside. The passenger car was turning eastbound onto Highway 100 from the southbound turn lane of East Post Road when it was struck by the semi.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Drug Arrest After Car Chase

A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

22-year-old dead after shooting in Cedar Rapids Sunday night

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One dies due to semi crash in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
MARION, IA

