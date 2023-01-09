Read full article on original website
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 appearances. Lloris won the 2018 World Cup and was captain of the squad that lost to Argentina in the final in Qatar last month.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday's semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
