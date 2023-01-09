Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Rumor: Jim Harbaugh’s true feelings on Broncos head coaching job
Jim Harbaugh‘s name has been swirling around NFL head coaching rumors with the Denver Broncos as a potential suitor. As teams begin their head coaching interviews, Harbaugh’s true feelings towards becoming the Broncos’ head coach have been revealed. Harbaugh has been the head coach of Michigan since...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future
Bill Belichick didn’t make any commitments about the future of the New England Patriots, other than that he’ll be coaching the team in 2023, after the team’s 2022 season ended with a disappointing 8-9 record on Sunday. Speaking in a Zoom conference on Monday, Belichick gave Mac Jones a bit of a compliment but didn’t give […] The post Bill Belichick drops eye-opening take on Mac Jones’ Patriots future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The NFL legend has spent his entire career in Wisconsin, playing since he was selected with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. His accolades include a Super Bowl ring and a Super Bowl MVP to cap off the 2010 season, four regular-season MVPs, […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Mallory Edens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers selected Purdy with the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft and made him the third-string quarterback to start the season. However, due to injuries to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy was able to finish the rest of the season as […] The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers
Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner. “I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know […] The post Allen Lazard’s eye-opening comment on Aaron Rodgers, future with Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens get brutal Tyler Huntley update amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson has missed over a month due to a knee injury. His status for the Baltimore Ravens’ Wild Card clash against the Cincinnati Bengals is uncertain. However, backup QB Tyler Huntley did not throw a pass during the media viewing of Wednesday’s practice due to tendinitis, per Jamison Hensley. Undrafted rookie third-string QB Anthony Brown was seen throwing passes on Wednesday, per Hensley as well.
Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings
Saquon Barkley is ready for the playoffs. The New York Giants running back made that abundantly clear as they prepare for the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the postseason. On Twitter, Barkley let everyone know that he is prepared to step on the big stage despite the fact that it’s a first […] The post Giants star Saquon Barkley’s 3-word warning ahead of NFL playoffs will scare the Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers
Dak Prescott may not have been his usual self ever since returning from a five-game absence early in the season, but that’s not bothering Trevon Diggs one bit. In fact, the Dallas Cowboys cornerback is confident his QB will be able to bounce back once they step foot on the big stage in the playoffs. […] The post Cowboys star Trevon Diggs fires Dak Prescott warning that will scare Tom Brady, Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker will most likely not receive a suspension after pushing a Detroit Lions athletic trainer in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 18 loss, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. Walker was ejected from the game for shoving the Lions staff member and was visibly distraught in the […] The post Quay Walker punishment for pushing Lions trainer gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeAndre Hopkins drops ominous message on Cardinals’ future
DeAndre Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals had a disastrous season in 2022. Now, with questions looming around the franchise, Hopkins has put his own status with the Cardinals into murky waters. The Cardinals finished the year with just a 4-13 record. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired while General Manager Steve Keim stepped down. […] The post DeAndre Hopkins drops ominous message on Cardinals’ future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star
Following yet another lackluster season, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers may finally be prepared to go their separate ways. Just one season after signing a contract extension, Rodgers and the Packers failed to make the postseason. For our Packers-Lions recap and head coaching carousel discussion, listen below: Following a Week 18 loss to […] The post Aaron Rodgers trade: 2 teams that must risk it all for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status
Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Kenny Pickett’s franchise QB status with the team after Week 18, per Gerry Dulac. “Is he QB 1? Yes,” Tomlin said. “But everybody thinks they got one (franchise QB) but nobody knows if they have one. I’m not going to saddle him with that.” The Steelers’ season started […] The post Mike Tomlin gets brutally honest on Steelers’ Kenny Pickett’s ‘franchise QB’ status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
