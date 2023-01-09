Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair announces another grandstand act for 2023
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due. The Iowa State Patrol identified the Cedar Rapids man killed in a crash this week on Interstate 380. Missa Coffman is an interdisciplinary artist - whose work incorporates language, performance and interactivity. Jury selection continues for trial of...
KCRG.com
Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace explosion in Marengo in December. At least 10 people were injured on December 8th after an explosion at C6-Zero, a biodiesel facility that recycles roof shingles. Attorney General Brenna Bird...
KCRG.com
Deere lifts repair limitations allowing farmers to repair own tractors
Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. West Union outdoor ice rink opens for winter. Updated: 6 hours ago. An outdoor ice rink is now...
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring
Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
iheart.com
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address
Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Deere is allowing farmers to diagnose and repair broken-down agricultural equipment on their...
KCRG.com
Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag
It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
KCRG.com
Iowa City Blick workers accept donations for local nonprofit
Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. KCRG-TV9's White House Correspondent, Jon Decker joins us now live from Mexico City. Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital.
KCJJ
UI Hospitals and Clinics performs first implant in Iowa of new silicone artificial iris
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced that they recently performed the first implant of a new silicone artificial iris prosthetic in a patient’s eye. In a release from the Hospital, 68-year-old Larry Molyneaux of What Cheer, Iowa, was injured when a sliver of steel went through his right eye. Using new technology, surgeons performed the implant.
KCJJ
New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner
The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
KCRG.com
Owners of popular Swisher coffee shop plan to sell building ahead of retirement
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The owners of a popular coffee shop and restaurant in Swisher say they’re looking to sell their labor of love as they look towards retirement. Owners Karen and Craig Vondracek made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday, saying they hope someone will continue their tradition of serving the community.
KCRG.com
Access to recycling limited at Cedar Rapids apartment complexes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There used to be both green and white dumpsters at Pheasant Run Apartments. Now, the white ones are gone. “There was two dumpsters. So one must have been for recycling and the other for regular trash,“ said Draziyo Amuda, who lives at the complex. She was right, and the removal of the white recycling dumpsters means an uncertain future for recycling at the complex.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa study: Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot effective for older adults
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster’s impact on adults 65 and older. Early findings show the bivalent booster - the shot that protects against the omicron variant as well as the original strain - offered significant protection for that age group.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Iowa City) -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the two people who were killed in a multi-vehicle accident Sunday morning on I-80 near Iowa City under icy and foggy conditions. The patrol says 57-year-old David Mosinski of Fairfield died when his pickup hit a semi that had jackknifed on the roadway. Thirty-seven-year-old Junier Venero of Houston, Texas was a passenger in the semi and got out after it jackknifed. The patrol says he was then was hit and killed on the roadway. The accident involved some 15 vehicles, nine of them were semis.
KCRG.com
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood. To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like...
Comments / 1