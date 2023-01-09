ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday.

Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.

Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games.

Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs in May. Both underwent major procedures in the offseason — Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery and Wilson had ACL surgery.

BLUES 3, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead St. Louis.

Saad also set up Schenn’s insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds.

Filip Gustavsson had 21 saves for the Wild.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as Chicago got its second straight win.

Lukas Reichel batted in his his first NHL goal and had two assists, and Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start.

Elias Lindholm had a power play goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Calgary. Tyler Toffoli added two assists as the Flames came back from a two-goal deficit to tie it after coach Darryl Sutter replaced starting goalie Jacob Markstrom with Dan Vladar just 35 seconds into the second period. Markstrom allowed three goals on 11 shots and Vladar stopped 13 of 14 shots.

STARS 5, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored two goals and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves to lead Dallas past Florida.

Defensemen Nils Lundkvist, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season.

Carter Verhaeghe scored and Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for the Panthers, who had won two straight to match their longest winning streak of the season.

JETS 7, CANUCKS 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and Winnipeg extended its winning streak to a season-best five games with a win over Vancouver.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a goal and assist, and Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo, who scored short-handed, added goals. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with four assists and Brenden Dillon had a pair. David Rittich stopped 34 shots.

Bo Horvat scored his 29th of the season and J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists for the Canucks (17-19-3), who have one win in their last five games. Jack Studnicka and Sheldon Dries also scored.

Collin Delia started the game in net for Vancouver, but was replaced at 5:34 of the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Spencer Martin made 11 saves in relief.

PENGUINS 4, COYOTES 1

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and Pittsburgh ended a six-game losing streak.

The Penguins fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton’s first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little over three minutes in the second. Jason Zucker also scored, Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal and Sidney Crosby had two assists in Pittsburgh’s first win since Dec. 20.

Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves for Arizona, which has lost five straight.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for the Maple Leafs, who swept their three-game season series with the Flyers.

Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves.

Nick Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who entered on a season-high four-game winning streak. Carter Hart had 29 saves.

BRUINS 7, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak had three goals and an assist, Hampus Lindholm scored a goal in his Anaheim homecoming, and Boston completed a perfect three-game road trip.

David Krejci had a goal and two assists before Brad Marchand, Lindholm and Charlie Coyle added third-period goals for the first-place Bruins. Boston has won four straight overall after trouncing California’s three NHL teams by a combined 16-5 over the past four days.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves to back Pastrnak, who has 32 goals in 40 games this season after securing his 13th career hat trick.

Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 35 shots for the Ducks, who failed to secure their first three-game winning streak since November 2021.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Marner scores late as Maple Leafs beat Predators 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Wednesday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves. With time winding down, Marner took a pass from Nylander on a late four-minute power play and beat Predators goalie Juuse Saros, who was caught out of position, for his 16th goal of the season. It came after a Nashville defender broke his stick. The NHL’s seventh-ranked power-play unit had flubbed its way through three earlier opportunities and a big chunk of the four-minute advantage.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Jones gets 27th career shutout, Kraken beat Canadiens 4-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Daniel Sprong and Matty Beniers...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning beat Blue Jackets 6-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth consecutive home game, 6-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Nick Paul, Vladislav Namestnikov, Brayden Point and Ross Colton. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves. Steven Stamkos had two assists but remains two goals away from becoming the 47th NHL player to reach 500. The Lightning captain has one goal in his last 11 games, but he reached 300 career assists at home to break Martin St. Louis’ team record (298). Coming off road losses at Minnesota and Winnipeg in which Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper called his team’s play disappointing and unacceptable, the Lightning outshot Columbus 21-6 en route to 2-0 lead after the first period.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

Montgomery, Brind’Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida. Jim Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the...
The Associated Press

Kings pull away in third, hold on for 4-3 win over Sharks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist, Gabe Vilardi and Drew Doughty scored in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Adrian Kempe also had a goal, Pheonix Copley make 26 saves, and the Kings won their third straight game while improving to 10-2-1 in their past 13. “When you’re not playing your best, it’s nice to find a way to win,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said. “I think a couple years ago we wouldn’t have won that game when we’re not playing our best. ... Now we can truly evaluate it and admit when we’re not the best, and try and fix it.” Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, Alexander Barabanov and Nick Bonino also scored, but the Sharks couldn’t sweep back-to-back games after winning at Arizona on Tuesday. James Reimer had 33 saves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Remain Team with Many Flaws in Year 8 of McDavid

While it feels like forever ago, you don’t have to go all that far back to find a time when the Edmonton Oilers were the laughingstock of the NHL. Despite having three first-overall picks in three straight years from 2010-2012, they continued to be among the worst teams in the league, which led them to select first overall yet again in 2015.
The Associated Press

Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Devils By the Numbers at the Halfway Point

Just like that, the first half of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 season is in the books. It has been a wild few months for the franchise that included a historic 13-game winning streak, multiple milestones, and surprising performances from the team’s newest acquisitions. Through the first 40 games of the season, the Devils are in the playoff race and enter tonight’s game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes with 53 points.
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup

New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
DETROIT, MI
