New Canaan, CT

newcanaanite.com

Editorial: ‘Checks and Balances’ at Town Hall

New Canaan owes a debt of gratitude to Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams for showing real leadership in recent months. What may be mischaracterized by some as political infighting—a series of 2-1 votes with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan in the minority—is, in fact, a sign that our local government is functioning as designed.
NEW CANAAN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners

The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ed Board Leaders Reelected For New Terms

Yesenia Rivera, Matt Wilcox, and Ed Joyner will all remain the leaders of the city’s Board of Education for at least another year after unanimously winning reelection by fellow board members. That vote was taken Monday afternoon during the Board of Ed’s latest regular biweekly meeting via Zoom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road

BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
BROOKFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor

BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

New Officers Installed At The Derby Fire Department

DERBY — The Derby Fire Department installed a new slate of officers during a ceremony Saturday at Derby Middle School off Chatfield Street. Jason Edwards took these photos for The Valley Indy. The following information was taken from The Derby Fire Department Facebook page:. The Derby Fire Department promoted...
DERBY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library

The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia

DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. ​“Sonsini brings with her a...
DERBY, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Renaissance Landlord Fined Another $500﻿

A state judge fined local landlord Matthew Harp another $500 Tuesday for now-fixed housing code violations at one of his company’s Hill rental properties. That was the outcome of Harp’s latest appearance in New Haven’s housing court in a third-floor courtroom at 121 Elm St. State Superior...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station

The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
NEW CANAAN, CT

