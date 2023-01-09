Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
newcanaanite.com
Editorial: ‘Checks and Balances’ at Town Hall
New Canaan owes a debt of gratitude to Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams for showing real leadership in recent months. What may be mischaracterized by some as political infighting—a series of 2-1 votes with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan in the minority—is, in fact, a sign that our local government is functioning as designed.
newcanaanite.com
‘I Am Sorry, Kevin, But You’re Wrong’: Selectmen Outvote Moynihan 2-1 To Adopt Policy on Town Hires
In another break with First Selectman Kevin Moynihan, Selectmen Kathleen Corbet and Nick Williams last week voted 2-1 in favor of a new policy that sets out the role of their elected body with respect to the hiring of all town employees. Drawn up by Corbet after working with municipal...
darientimes.com
Amid controversies, Bridgeport school board weighs hiring 'crisis management' firm
BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Board of Education is considering hiring a crisis management firm to help maintain the school district’s image. The school board could extend a three-year contract to a yet-to-be-identified public relations company tasked with mitigating and responding to “crisis situations,” according to board documents.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
darientimes.com
Michael Hurley, 10-year member of Wethersfield’s town council, dies at 58
WETHERSFIELD — The former fiscal watchdog on the town council died Saturday, officials said. Michael Hurley died after a hard-fought, 3 ½-year battle with brain cancer, according to Mayor Michael Rell. He was 58. Hurley, a Republican, was on the council for 10 years. A certified public accountant,...
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
Ed Board Leaders Reelected For New Terms
Yesenia Rivera, Matt Wilcox, and Ed Joyner will all remain the leaders of the city’s Board of Education for at least another year after unanimously winning reelection by fellow board members. That vote was taken Monday afternoon during the Board of Ed’s latest regular biweekly meeting via Zoom.
trumbulltimes.com
Brookfield seeks court approval to demolish property deemed blighted on Federal Road
BROOKFIELD — A years-long effort to address a property deemed blighted by the town at 846 Federal Road landed in court last week after the town’s attorney filed a complaint in state Superior Court in Danbury seeking authorization for the town to demolish the structure, with the costs of the work to be reimbursed by the property’s owner.
newcanaanite.com
Former St. A’s Pastor to P&Z: The Church-Owned House on Maple Street Should Be Demolished
Saint Aloysius Church had explored the possibility of refurbishing the house at 30 Maple St. for many years after the structure began to show signs of wear due to heavy use, according to the church’s former, longtime pastor. The church’s leadership asked engineers and architects about how to renovate...
darientimes.com
Gomes passes $100K goal in bid to unseat Ganim as Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — With the help of a $1,000 check he cut to himself, John Gomes' mayoral campaign raised $100,304 since it launched Dec. 1, rapidly and aggressively eating into his ex-employer Joe Ganim's financial lead. The candidates' year-end finance reports are due to the town clerk Tuesday. Gomes' treasurer...
New Haven Independent
New Officers Installed At The Derby Fire Department
DERBY — The Derby Fire Department installed a new slate of officers during a ceremony Saturday at Derby Middle School off Chatfield Street. Jason Edwards took these photos for The Valley Indy. The following information was taken from The Derby Fire Department Facebook page:. The Derby Fire Department promoted...
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull property transfers, Dec. 31 to Jan. 6
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The following property transfers were recorded in the Trumbull Town Clerk’s office between Dec. 31 and Jan. 6. Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Daniel Alejandro Cejudo Bruno. $715,000. 15 Cherry Blossom Lane. Stephen W. Yusko to Mark Marko.
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
Sewage Backup Shuts Downtown Public Library
The downtown main branch of the city’s public library closed early Monday after pipe repairs caused a bathroom-debilitating sewage backup. City spokesperson Len Speiller told the Independent that the disruption was related to repair work on a Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority sewage line on Elm and Temple Streets.
New Haven Independent
Derby Senior Center Leader Leaving For Ansonia
DERBY — The executive director of the Derby Senior Center is leaving her job to become the director at the new Ansonia Senior Center. The announcement that Christine Sonsini is leaving Derby for Ansonia happened Tuesday night at the Ansonia Board of Aldermen meeting. “Sonsini brings with her a...
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
These Fairfield County High School Seniors Named Regeneron Scholars
Eight high school seniors from Connecticut are among the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023, regarded as the nation’s oldest and most prestigious scholastic science and math competition, the Society for Science announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.The 300 will be awarded $2,000 e…
Renaissance Landlord Fined Another $500
A state judge fined local landlord Matthew Harp another $500 Tuesday for now-fixed housing code violations at one of his company’s Hill rental properties. That was the outcome of Harp’s latest appearance in New Haven’s housing court in a third-floor courtroom at 121 Elm St. State Superior...
inklingsnews.com
BarTaco/Mexicue review: Westport houses variety of sophisticated Mexican restaurants
Westport’s own Bartaco and Mexicue feature two sides of the Mexican cuisine spectrum. Bartaco features a wide, friendly menu with a packed but sweet environment while Mexicue offers a chic, new bar scene with a mature menu for customers.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Swap Shop OPEN at Transfer Station
The New Canaan Swap Shop at the Transfer Station has officially opened. Thursday through Saturday, from 9am to 1pm, the Swap Shop is open to all Transfer Station pass holders. When the Swap Shop is open, pass holders can drop off or pick up usable items - “swapping” is not necessary. According to Tiger Mann, Director of Public Works, “The Swap Shop is another initiative the town is implementing to encourage recycling and reduce waste. The Swap Shop will help the town earn points for Sustainable CT recertification, which is an added bonus .”
