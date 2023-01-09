Read full article on original website
J.H.
2d ago
Read the article it says ALL HAD UNDERLYING health issues….so they contracted Covid with their WEAK immune systems
Reply(1)
7
Stephanie Kramedas David
2d ago
Dear government, Stop “paying” for each COVID case labeled ….And it will disappear 🫠
Reply(3)
10
Tom Tuttoilmondo
3d ago
A friend who is in the hospital being treated for something else, contacted covid while in there. She has been moved to a different floor,and being treated for covid now.
Reply
2
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe reports surge in visits to emergency room
A combination of Covid-19, flu, and other ailments has led to longer wait times in the emergency room at Beebe Healthcare’s hospital. “We are currently experiencing a very high volume of patients at our Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, which houses our main hospital. Much like what we experienced last January, we are caring for numerous sick patients in our emergency departments and in our hospital,” Beebe CEO David Tam said in a post on the healthcare system’s website.
delawarebusinessnow.com
How we rank: Health spending, prosperity, workers comp
Delaware ranks a dismal third in one measure of health care spending. NiceRx have revealed the US states paying the most for healthcare, as well as the states where residents are paying the most for prescription medication and the most costly injuries and illnesses. You can view the full research...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe CEO Tam urges stepped up effort to meet health care labor shortage
Beebe Healthcare CEO Dr. David Tam urged government and the business community to explore innovative ways to meet the challenge of healthcare staffing. Tam spoke at the annual dinner of the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce. The sold-out event brought more than 1,100 to the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
Community Block Grant program needs applicants
In December 2022, Brandy Nauman, Director of Sussex County Community Development informed Milford City Council that her organization was seeking applicants for the 2023 Community Block Grant program. This program could award more than $2 million in funding to Kent and Sussex County for housing rehabilitation projects for low-income families. These projects range from sewer and water hookups, handicap ramps, ... Read More
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Campground owner gets violation notice for wastewater issues at Sussex site
After a month-long investigation into reports of wastewater discharges within the Pine Haven Campground Community near Lincoln in Sussex County, DNREC issued a Notice of Violation (NOV) for wastewater violations to property owner Blue Beach Bungalows DE, LLC and parent company Blue Water Development Corp. of Ocean City, MD. The...
5 men charged in Seaford dog fighting; 14 dogs rescued
Five men have been arrested in Seaford and charged with three felonies each for dog fighting. In the process, 12 dogs were rescued, according to a press release from the state Office of Animal Welfare. The charges came after that office and Delaware State Police raided a residence in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford Sunday at 2 ... Read More
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Delaware: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
For hundreds of years flags have been flown as beacons of hope, as symbols of power, and as a way to represent history. They have many, many different designs and colors, and each one manages to be completely unique and distinctive in its own right. Although a lot of flags use shapes or even images of animals, there are some that depict a coat of arms, and one of these is the flag of Delaware. But just what is it representing and why is it so significant? Join us as we find out!
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe Healthcare leases former Weis store near Rehoboth
Beebe Healthcare has signed a long-term lease for the former Weis store in the Rehoboth Marketplace shopping center. The project is still in the planning phase, Beebe spokesman Ryan Marshall said. Beebe’s plan is to convert the building into a mix of medical offices, population health services, and warehouse space....
fox29.com
Officials: 14 dogs rescued from dog fighting home in Delaware; 5 suspects arrested
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A horrifying discovery led to over a dozen dogs being taken to safety, but has ended with one dying and another five seriously injured. Police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a home on the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Sussex County this weekend.
Cape Gazette
Exciting possibilities as Beebe heads into 2023
In the blink of an eye, 2022 has gone and 2023 is now here. As we turn the pages on our calendars, I would like to take the opportunity to update the community on the work performed by Team Beebe in 2022. At this time last year, Sussex County was still in the harsh grips of another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Beebe Healthcare again stepped up to care for the community in and outside of the hospital. By the end of 2022, we were all ready for the pandemic crisis to come to a close.
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School
Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation at William Penn High School located at 713 E. Basin Road, New Castle, DE. As a result, there is an increased […] The post Delaware State Police Conducting Criminal Investigation at William Penn High School appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
What’s Happening This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Though it's been a rather mild winter so far, except of course for the big polar blast at the end of December, it is still January at the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Translation: there aren't a whole lot of events, festivals and gatherings to tell you about right now. There...
Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests
The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) and the Delaware State Police have arrested five subjects on charges related to dog fighting after troopers responded to […] The post Joint Investigation by the Delaware State Police and Office of Animal Welfare Leads to Dog Fighting Arrests appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
City continues to grapple with homeless displacement
Just before the Christmas holiday, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless and the City of Milford learned that property on East Masten Circle was sold to a developer who planned to clear the land in early January. The land was the location of Tent City, a small homeless encampment with approximately 40 people living in tents on the property. Through the ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Sprinklers for new homes a no-brainer
From time to time, I have made the case in this space for requiring fire sprinkler systems in new homes. In the current environment, high mortgage interest rates could slow down efforts to require new homes to come with sprinkler systems. Some headway has been made in Sussex County, which...
Comments / 24