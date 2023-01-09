ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Eyes “Boardwalk Fund” to Enhance Its Promenade

Sea Isle City’s former Boardwalk, the epicenter of the resort’s tourism trade, was reduced to twisted and mangled bits of wood rubble by the colossal Ash Wednesday storm that pummeled the Jersey Shore in 1962. Realizing the vulnerability of having a wood structure so close to the powerful...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Acai Bowl Sales May be Coming to Sea Isle’s Beaches

Sea Isle City’s beaches are becoming a huge, open-air dining experience for the summer crowds. Vendors already peddle ice cream and gourmet coffee from carts on the beach, but the menu is expected to grow this summer. At a meeting Tuesday, City Council took the first step to allow...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Ranks in Top 5 Places in N.J. to Live

Ocean City has been recognized for its beaches, Boardwalk and downtown. The resort is also known as a family-friendly destination for vacationers. To add to the list of accolades is Ocean City’s selection by a travel site as one of the Top 5 places to live in the state.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Madison Resorts Oceanview Lobby Demolished (New Photos)

The former Admiral East, then the Oceanview at 7201 Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest office has been demolished by the new owners, Madison Resorts. There was a movement by local groups to save the lobby, and reports said that the Madison Resorts would save the historic office and lobby. It looked like the effort was going to be successful, but without notice to the groups trying to save the office, it was torn down.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
WHYY

Another dead whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach

A third Humpback whale in about a month washed up at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, concerning both residents and conservationists. Atlantic City officials say the 30-foot adult Humpback whale was discovered on the beach near South Mississippi Avenue Saturday, only a few blocks from where another whale washed ashore on Christmas weekend.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware

Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
DELAWARE STATE
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

