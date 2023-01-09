Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WISH-TV
Looking into supplements, optimizing your health
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In today’s world, our bodies need more nutrients than our food supply delivers. The increase in toxic exposure, the mineral depletion of our soil, the chemical-laden food supply, and age-related decline in cell health all combine to leave people unprotected from disease and aging. So naturally, we look to supplements.
WISH-TV
Local pharmacists battle fever-reducing medicine and antibiotic shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pharmacists in Indiana are battling the growing shortage of fever-reducing medicines and antibiotics. The shortage is happening amid a Winter surge of COVID-19, flu, RSV, and bacterial infections such as strep throat. “Obviously there is an increase in usage right now with flu season, RSV, exedra,...
WISH-TV
Family of 6-year-old girl with fatal disease seeks help
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six-year-old Rowan Dingledy was diagnosed with CLN3 Batten disease. There is no known cure for the extremely rare disease. It causes seizures and blindness in children and in some cases, a child may only live into their 20’s. “It’s a cellular aggregation disease similar to...
WISH-TV
New downtown hospital’s price tag rises above $4B, IU Health says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cost of IU Health’s new downtown Indianapolis hospital complex now exceeds $4 billion, the health and hospital group announced Monday. The price is a 60% increase from the original estimate. IU Health said the higher price tag is due to rising construction costs and a major increase in patient rooms, from 672 to 864.
WISH-TV
Martin University encourages affordable education through Reset and Re-emerge initiative
Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, President and CEO of Martin University in Indianapolis, joined us today to discuss a new initiative at the institution. The Reset and Re-emerge initiative aims to make education more accessible, affordable, and applicable for current and future students. The heart of the campaign is to make...
WISH-TV
One woman’s journey through global fertility industry
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some women, becoming a mother can be a very long journey. For Elizabeth Katkin, it took seven miscarriages, 10 In vitro fertilization cycles, nine years, and $200,000 to solve her fertility issues. Katkin took a trip to Moscow and ignored everything her fertility doctors in...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
WISH-TV
New legislative proposal requires truck drivers to be educated on human trafficking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, a new legislative proposal was announced that would require education training on trafficking for anyone seeking to get their commercial drivers license. While the exact training is unclear, advocates hope that it’s one step closer to rescuing victims. “This was...
Children’s Museum new rule, carousel riding limited to kids 17 and under
The Indianapolis Children’s Museum announced that as of Jan.31 riding of Carousel animals will be limited to children 17 and under only.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
theseymourowl.com
The Sinister Secrets of Indiana State Sanatorium
Located in Parke County, the Indiana State Sanatorium has attracted the attention of tourists with its ghostly atmosphere and eerie backstory. The sanatorium was initially built in 1907 to treat patients with tuberculosis. Its story is mildly similar to Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, which I previously wrote an article about that delves further into the history of tuberculosis, here.
cbs4indy.com
Eggs prices are soaring, experts explain why
INDIANAPOLIS — Looking at eggs in the grocery store likely gives you sticker shock these days! The latest numbers from the government show eggs have increased by nearly $2.00 per dozen in one year. Poultry experts say the increase is due to several factors. “That combination of inflation, high...
WISH-TV
Business and community leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A central Indiana business and community leader has died. Paul Estridge Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 65, his family has announced. He was the son of Paul Estridge Sr., the founder of Estridge Homes. The company has developed homes in central Indiana for more than five decades.
indyschild.com
Winter Farmers Markets in Indianapolis
Think Farmer’s Markets are just for the summer months? Think again! Winter farmers markets across Indianapolis will keep you stocked with seasonal produce and local offerings ranging from meat and poultry to baked goods, pet supplies, homemade baby food, and more!. Guide to Indianapolis Area Winer Farmers Markets:. Indy...
WISH-TV
Lilly Endowment grants $80M to improve 42 Indianapolis parks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of $80 million in improvements are coming to dozens of Indianapolis parks, the city announced Tuesday. The complete list of 42 parks getting grants from Lilly Endowment was provided in a news release. The amount of the grant is 14 times the amount in...
Nine animals impounded by Indy animal control during recent cold snap
The City of Indianapolis impounded nine animals during a recent cold snap which resulted in below zero temperatures.
WISH-TV
Baby, infant, teen, 2 adults in critical condition after found in apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A baby, an infant, a teenager and two adults were in critical condition after they were found unconscious during a couch fire in an apartment on Monday night, Indianapolis Fire Department reports. Fire crews were called to reports of an apartment fire at 10:20 p.m. Monday...
People behind on child support can regain driver's license under prosecutor’s office program
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will continue a program this year that helps people who are behind on child support payments get their driver's license reinstated. In the “Good Faith Initiative”, noncustodial parents must make a child support payment and agree to continue them monthly. In return, they may have their driver's license reinstated.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Comments / 1