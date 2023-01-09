ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 4

Gina Adams
3d ago

I pray for friends and family but y'all really didn't need to release balloons you could have released doves, instead now wild animals are going to wound up getting caught in them

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

‘Love my community’: Chef gets stolen grill back with help from social media

CHARLOTTE — A local chef told Channel 9 his grill was stolen while he was in the hospital recovering from a crash. To his thousands of social media followers, he is known as The Premiere Chef. But to his family and friends, he is Kevin Bardge. He’s a local celebrity of sorts -- videos of his cooking have racked up nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram and around 6 million views on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing after leaving Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen driving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Justice for Shanquella Robinson

Shanquella Robinson investigation: When could it end? Where does it stand?. On the day Shanquella Robinson would have been celebrating her 26th birthday, her family and friends are continuing their push for justice. Friend remembers Kristie Crowder, bicyclist who lost her life in crash Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. A...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals documents related to Madalina Cojocari search

This stretch of The Plaza is busy and there are not continuous sidewalks. Uber driver injured in Charlotte shooting, robbery. The police report listed the driver as being treated for serious injuries. Two hurt after chase ends in crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. Updated: 8 hours ago. Medic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing Cornelius girl's parents

Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Attorney talks about search warrants related to missing …. Unsealed documents reveal the scope of the search warrant details regarding Madalina Cojocari's parents and their home. Former high school basketball coach charged. Former...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Denver man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC
News19 WLTX

17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
LANCASTER, SC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon

Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Woman waving knife struck and killed by car in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a woman was killed Tuesday morning on The Plaza in east Charlotte, not far from Milton Road. According to police, they responded to a call around 7:02 a.m. for a woman that was waving a knife and threatening others in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to talk to the woman but she walked backward toward The Plaza street.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy