penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Grant Applications Due January 31
Are you affiliated with a nonprofit 501c3 organization in Knox County or Lincolnville? If so, now’s the time to apply for a grant from the Camden Rotary Club. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (with one reserved for a project that serves young people).
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 2-6. Appleton. Randy McKee and Morgan McKee to Richard A. Davis and Glenda L. Davis. Martin Zalud to Austin C. Davis. Camden. One Harbor Square LLC to Our Maine Squeeze LLC. Two Harbor...
penbaypilot.com
Community kitchen is in the works for Union
UNION—The community organization Knox County Gleaners is getting closer to its goal of building a community kitchen in Union. Nancy Wood, SNAP Ed Nutrition Educator for Knox County, and Lorain Francis, the former Program Director of AmeriCorps Seniors, founded the initiative that very few people have heard about. It’s...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Deep Winter
I met my wife in July, a long time ago. Things always seem better in the summer in Maine. In our early relationship, as things started to get serious, our private joke was the song “February” by Dar Williams, as in if we are still together come March, we can make this work.
penbaypilot.com
Downeast Trout Unlimited to hear overview of water quality research in Taunton Bay
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Trout Unlimited presents The Friends of Taunton Bay (FTB) president Alice Noyes and retired Maine DEP biologist Mark Whiting for an overview of water quality research in Taunton Bay, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. Rescheduled from November, this hybrid meeting will be in person Moore Community Center, 125 State St., and via Zoom.
penbaypilot.com
Scouting’s Kennebec Valley District selects 2023 leaders
WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Valley District of the Scouting program held their annual meeting and selected a slate of officers to lead them in 2023. Chuck Mahaleris, of Augusta, was elected District Chairman, joining District Commissioner Eric Handley of Sidney and District Executive Michael Perry, of Jay, as the Key Three for the Scouting District. Joseph Poulin of Oakland and Charlie Matthews of Fairfield were elected Vice Chairmen. The annual meeting was held on January 4, at the Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, in Waterville.
penbaypilot.com
State draws up enforcement action for Camden herbicide case, investigates reported tree poisoning in Rockport
CAMDEN and ROCKPORT — Through its own lab analysis, the Maine Bureau of Pesticide Control confirmed that the herbicide found on Lisa Gorman’s Camden harbor front property, in vegetation and soil, is what had been reported by the Town of Camden: Tebuthiuron 80 WWG, which has a trade name of Allagare.
penbaypilot.com
Penobscot Marine Museum exhibits two shows at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — Two Penobscot Marine Museum photography exhibits — “Up River: Selections From The Captain Bill Abbott Collection” and “20 Best” — are on display at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast through May 31. The show is free and open to the public, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.
penbaypilot.com
Bottero named Executive Director of Owls Head Transportation Museum
OWLS HEAD — On Dec. 16, the Owls Head Transportation Museum’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint John Bottero the Executive Director of the Owls Head Transportation Museum, effective Jan 1, 2023. Bottero joined the museum in 2021 as Operations Director. Bottero’s new leadership role at the museum coincides with the public phase of a $9.75 million Capital Campaign, which will create new education spaces, restoration workshops and enhanced visitor experiences.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
penbaypilot.com
Mario ‘Butch’ J. Nardone, obituary
BELFAST — Mario “Butch” J. Nardone passed away at 95 on January 6, 2023 at Tall Pines, Belfast, Maine after a brief illness. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Lynn, Massachusetts to the late Mario and Clara (Laurino) Nardone and is survived by his loving wife, Lauretta, of Belfast, Maine with whom he shared more than 71 years of marriage.
penbaypilot.com
Eunice Roth Michaels, notice
CAMDEN — Eunice Roth Michaels, 96, of Camden, died on January 5, 2023 at Lakewood Long Term Care in Waterville. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
penbaypilot.com
Jan. 10 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 29 - Jan. 5. Keith E. Chase, 65, of Stockton Springs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Jan. 7, 2021, five years in prison with all but 12 months suspended, three years of probation, and $400 fine; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Waldo County Jan. 12, 2021, 12 months in prison and $400 fine; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Waldo County Feb. 1, 2021, six months in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Waldo County March 1, 2021, 30 days in jail; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; operating a vehicle without a license in Stockton Springs April 8, 2021, seven days in jail; criminal trespass in Searsport July 16, 2021, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Winterport March 18, seven days in jail; unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail and $400 fine; violating a condition of release in Stockton Springs July 4, seven days in jail.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 20 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 20. Heather...
penbaypilot.com
Medomak, Camden-Rockport split Busline action to start week
Busline League middle school basketball action continued Monday, Jan. 9 across the Midcoast. Below are the results reported to the sports department. Stats can be sent by email: sports@penbaypilot.com. 7th girls: Medomak 38, Camden-Rockport 9. Medomak maintained quarterly leads of 8-2, 24-2 and 30-5. Scoring for Medomak were Sienna Lee...
penbaypilot.com
William O. ‘Bill’ Rytky, Jr, obituary
ROCKLAND — William O. ‘Bill’ Rytky, Jr, 78, died January 6, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a period of declining health. Born in Rockland, October 9, 1944, he was the son of William O., Sr. and Ruth Rogers Rytky. Bill was a 1963 graduate...
