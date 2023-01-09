ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Owen Farrell cops a bans but tackle school can free him for England

Owen Farrell has been banned following his citing for foul play with Saracens – but he won’t miss the start of the upcoming Guinness Nations with England provided he successfully completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme which would scratch the final match of his four-game suspension. There...
Don't boo Novak Djokovic: Australian Open fans to be kicked out for bad behaviour

Australian Open fans will be evicted from Melbourne Park for taunting Novak Djokovic or any other poor behaviour, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. A minority of fans at last year's event were described by finalist Daniil Medvedev as having 'empty brains', with the tournament marred by incidents of the crowd interrupting service actions and making noise before points had ended.
Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox

The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...

