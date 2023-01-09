Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How Zac Lomax plans to return to the basics in order to become a NSW contender again
You could almost set your watch last season to Zac Lomax producing a no-look pass close to the sidelines while trying to fashion a chance for his winger regardless of whether the opportunity actually existed or not. It became his pet play perhaps far too often and has been the...
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Sporting News
Who is Kobbie Mainoo? Manchester United teenager makes debut in League Cup vs Charlton Athletic
The domestic cup competitions are often breeding grounds for raw young talent, as bigger clubs look to rotate their squads and traverse the fixture congestion brought on by multiple competitions and scheduling quirks like the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Manchester United matched up against League One side Charlton Athletic...
Sporting News
Owen Farrell cops a bans but tackle school can free him for England
Owen Farrell has been banned following his citing for foul play with Saracens – but he won’t miss the start of the upcoming Guinness Nations with England provided he successfully completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme which would scratch the final match of his four-game suspension. There...
Sporting News
Carabao Cup semifinal draw results, matches, fixtures schedule and teams qualified for 2023 EFL Cup
The 2022-23 Carabao Cup semifinals will decide which two teams will meet at Wembley Stadium to decide who will succeed Liverpool as champions. Liverpool, holders and most successful team in the history of the competition were knocked out in the round of 16 this season, losing a thrilling game 3-2 at Manchester City.
Sporting News
Don't boo Novak Djokovic: Australian Open fans to be kicked out for bad behaviour
Australian Open fans will be evicted from Melbourne Park for taunting Novak Djokovic or any other poor behaviour, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. A minority of fans at last year's event were described by finalist Daniil Medvedev as having 'empty brains', with the tournament marred by incidents of the crowd interrupting service actions and making noise before points had ended.
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023: What is AO Adventure - the new game available on Roblox
The Australian Open has entered a new digital arena for the 2023 edition of the Grand Slam with the launch of a unique game on the platform Roblox. Named AO Adventure, the game allows users to explore the world of the Australian Open, completing activities and earning prizes. The users...
Sporting News
Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz 'genuinely pissed off' over Chiefs' 'Ring Around The Rosie' play vs. Raiders
After the division made drastic moves to try to catch up to Kansas City this offseason, the Chiefs once against dominated the division to win the West for the seventh straight year and clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The frustration runs so deep; in fact, even rival...
Comments / 0