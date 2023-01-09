ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Clouds remain the story for the next few days

By Jordan Wolfe
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

Our streak of completely overcast skies continued into its 8th day today, with us now having not seen meaningful sunshine in over 2 weeks. As dreary as that is, there is some science behind it. These clouds have been very low-level clouds, with drier air slightly higher up in the atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppTtJ_0k7wtPrD00

This is partly due to a temperature inversion just above the surface, which just means a warm layer of air keeping the clouds and moisture locked in place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7C0p_0k7wtPrD00

The other reason is a high pressure just to the North over the last few days, keeping our winds light and that inversion in place due to the sinking air from that high pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKkVy_0k7wtPrD00

Tonight, we are down to the low 20s with a bit of patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies, but we could see some clearing late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ssl3w_0k7wtPrD00

Tomorrow, we reach the upper 30s with clouds once again. Southwest winds help to warm us up a bit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13wqoM_0k7wtPrD00

We have a few weak systems passing by over the next few days, but major precipitation chances hold off until later in the week. This weather system has been trending further south, which could end up keeping us dry, but this is still something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8NhK_0k7wtPrD00

We are a bit warmer for the next few days with a few weak systems coming in to bring small chances for precipitation, but our next main system comes in Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a chance for wintry mix followed by cooler air into the early part of next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MiBHx_0k7wtPrD00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11th hour snag over Illinois’ assault weapons ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said in his inauguration speech on Monday that a ban on assault weapons would be coming “very soon.” Whether or not that is this week remains to be seen. The Senate spoiled the House’s celebration when they introduced their own assault weapons ban proposal. It drew major […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois Senate passes assault weapon ban bill, likely version to be signed into law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Senate passed their version of an assault weapon ban Monday evening.  The bill is different from the Illinois House of Representatives’ bill that was voted on Thursday. Some differences include raising the legal magazine size for handguns from 10 to 15, requiring currently owned guns and banning switches and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in shooting at Pinnon’s Foods

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman is dead after a shooting at a Rockford meat market. Police were called to Pinnon’s on North Court Street and Fulton Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is not clear if the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was shot inside or outside of the store. She was taken to the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the 12-year-old ballerina terrifying audiences as a killer doll in ‘M3GAN’

(WTVO) — The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3GAN” got off to a killer start this weekend, debuting with $30.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates. Universal Pictures’ “M3gan,” about a robot companion built for a young girl after her parents are killed in a car accident, rode strong buzz and viral dancing memes to an above-expectations debut. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally carry a knife in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois law says certain blades, like switchblades or automatic blades, are illegal to own, manufacture, or sell, but other knives which are legal to carry can be illegal in certain circumstances. Automatic Blade knives are defined as knives in which the blade ejects by a press button or switch release. These […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport auto parts store goes up in flames

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple fire agencies were on the scene of a blaze at a Freeport business Wednesday night. Crews were called to Mowery Auto Parts on N. Van Buren Avenue late Wednesday afternoon. Multiple box alarms had been called. Smoke could still be seen coming from the building hours later. It was not […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

K9 finds meth in car, loaded gun was in SUV, police allege

Two suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police served a warrant and allegedly found meth and a gun in vehicles. According to court records, 29-year-old Hannah Millett faces charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and controlled substance violation; and 25-year-old Tanner Esmoil faces charges of […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy