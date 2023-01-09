Two arrested in preschool arson

Two people are in custody in connection with an arson at a Terrebonne Parish preschool that was under construction.

Sheriff Tim Soignet says Tecumseh Chaisson and Brooke Lirette, both 19 and both residents of Gray, are both in jail. Chaisson is facing arson and simple burglary charges. His bond is set at $200,000. Lirette is facing principal to arson and principal to simple burglary charges. Her bond is set at $100,000.

According to Soignet, surveillance video showed a vehicle that later led investigators to Chaisson and Lirette. Soignet says detectives questioned Lirette. According to Soignet, Lirette told investigators that Chaisson broke into the building and stolen several items. Soignet also says Lirette admitted that those items were later sold to local pawn shops.

Soignet notes that Chaisson, who was already in jail in Terrebonne Parish for an unrelated crimes, refused to speak with authorities.

He also says this particular crime appears to be random in nature.

Soignet adds that detectives searched Chaisson and Lirette’s home and car and found evidence that the pair committed other crimes in both Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The case remains under investigation. Soignet says more changes against Chaisson and Lirette are possible.