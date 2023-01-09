ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Legendary Navy and Air Fore flight teams to do rare joint performance in Ventura County

It's going to be one of the biggest air show events on the West Coast in years, and it's set to take place in Ventura County. The Point Mugu Air Show is returning for the first time since 2018. It was announced last year that the U.S. Navy's demonstration flight squadron, the Blue Angels, would headline the show. But, this week Naval Base Ventura County announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds would also perform in the show.
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County

It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named Julie from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

