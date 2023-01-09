It's going to be one of the biggest air show events on the West Coast in years, and it's set to take place in Ventura County. The Point Mugu Air Show is returning for the first time since 2018. It was announced last year that the U.S. Navy's demonstration flight squadron, the Blue Angels, would headline the show. But, this week Naval Base Ventura County announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds would also perform in the show.

