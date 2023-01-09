Read full article on original website
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
kclu.org
Racing nature: Areas of the Tri-Counties with storm damage scramble to get ready for next rainfall
It’s a battle to save a Montecito neighborhood. While it made it through the big storm this week, skip loaders, dump trucks, and teams of workers with shovels are racing the clock to get ready for the next storm this weekend. An overflowing creek damaged some of the homes...
kclu.org
Closed! Key section of highway connecting Central and South Coasts still shut down because of storm
It’s been an interesting week for Ted Adams. He lives in the tiny community known as Painted Cave, which is just northeast of Highway 154 in San Marcos Pass. "I was really shocked to see the size of the landslides...that there are really giant boulders in the middle of the road," said Adams.
kclu.org
Latest storm prompting full closure of section of Highway 33 in Ventura County, starting Saturday
The latest storm to move into the Tri-Counties is prompting a full closure of an already damaged highway in the region. It's in Ventura County. Caltrans is shutting down Highway 33 at Fairview Road at 8 a.m. Saturday. The closure applies to everyone, even residents who live north of the closure.
kclu.org
Legendary Navy and Air Fore flight teams to do rare joint performance in Ventura County
It's going to be one of the biggest air show events on the West Coast in years, and it's set to take place in Ventura County. The Point Mugu Air Show is returning for the first time since 2018. It was announced last year that the U.S. Navy's demonstration flight squadron, the Blue Angels, would headline the show. But, this week Naval Base Ventura County announced that the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds would also perform in the show.
kclu.org
Detectives say they've solved a case of fowl play in Ventura County
It’s a story which has a Ventura County community all aflutter. Someone stole a cockatoo named Julie from a bird sanctuary in Santa Paula. The Umbrella Cockatoo was at the Steckel Park Bird Aviary. It’s a facility that’s been home to exotic birds from around the world, as well as more commonplace types.
kclu.org
Newly sworn in Ventura County District Attorney is 'laser-focused' on the dangers of fentanyl
The sound of applause filled Ventura County Museum, as Erik Nasarenko was publicly sworn into office as Ventura County District Attorney this week. But from a moment of personal celebration, he told the audience that his own focus was on how to tackle the rise in opioid abuse in the county.
kclu.org
Ventura County man gets 11 year state prison sentence for hate crime attack
A Ventura County man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for stabbing another man in what prosecutors say was a hate crime. It happened in May of 2021, at a Ventura convenience store. Ventura Police say Tyler Clark starting using racial slurs towards an African-American man. The victim tried to leave, but Clark stabbed him.
