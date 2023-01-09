Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger made an offhand comment about the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Moscow to face charges in their killings, it has been revealed.A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” said the source, who was involved in the...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO