An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
Clue Found at Idaho Murder Scene Sparks Questions About Possible Target
According to a police probable cause affidavit, a knife sheath was found at the scene and DNA from it was linked back to Kohberger's father.
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Bryan Kohberger’s offhand comments about Idaho student murders revealed
Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger made an offhand comment about the murders of the four University of Idaho students as he was extradited from Pennsylvania to Moscow to face charges in their killings, it has been revealed.A law enforcement source told People that the 28-year-old criminology PhD student made small talk about the case to officers, saying that it was “sad what happened” to Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.“He did say, ‘It’s really sad what happened to them,’ but he didn’t say anything more. He’s smarter than that,” said the source, who was involved in the...
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police to knock on doors of 1,000 people illegally streaming TV this week
Police will visit 1,000 homes this week as part of a crackdown on illegal TV streaming. Customers to be targeted have been identified from a huge database in a major ongoing criminal investigation, reports The Mirror. Officers will knock on doors this week and homeowners could face prosecution. The crackdown...
