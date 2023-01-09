Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Standoff Tuesday With LPD
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–A 34 year old Lincoln man is in jail for terroristic threats and false imprisonment for holding two children inside a house for about 5 hours on Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Street. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Wednesday said officers were called...
Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call
OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.
18-year-old accused of murder appears in Douglas County Court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man arrested for an Omaha murder appears in court. Kevin Thornton, 18, was in Douglas County Court Tuesday after his case was ordered to trial. Thornton is accused of killing 19-year-old Sincere Brooks. According to Omaha Police, Thornton shot Brooks on Nov. 16 shortly after...
Papillion man sentenced to prison for animal cruelty case
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered her sixth "Condition of the State" address Tuesday night. A Bellevue neighborhood is bonding together -- that is, over Cox cable and internet outages. Man charged for sex assault, attempted kidnapping. Updated: 4 hours ago. 22-year-old Puoch Puoch has been charged with 11 new counts...
Woman hid from officers in sofa after theft at Lincoln storage unit, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers have arrested four after a theft at a Lincoln storage unit, including one woman who hid in a sofa, police say. Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Sasquatch Self Storage near Southwest 20th and West O Streets after a report of a burglary.
WATCH: Thieves steal armfuls of packages from Lincoln apartment complex
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A thievish trio plundered a Lincoln apartment complex’s mail room in December. And Lincoln Police are still on the hunt for those scallywags. On Dec. 17, three thieves stole around 40 packages from an apartment complex in the Fallbrook neighborhood. In security footage, a...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Two People on Drug Possession Charges
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on drug possession charges. Deputies initiated a traffic stop at 12:35 this (Wednesday) morning on Highway 34 and E Avenue. During the investigation, Montgomery County K-9 “Riddick” alerted on the vehicle, leading deputies to a vehicle search and finding approximately 85 grams of methamphetamine.
Four People In Jail Related To West Lincoln Burglary
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 10)–Four people are in jail following a belated burglary report at a west Lincoln storage unit. Lincoln Police say officers were called just before 4pm Monday to Sasquatch Self Storage at 201 South Coddington about a burglary, where a 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man reported their storage unit has been entered sometime during the overnight hours. It’s believed that entry was made from a neighboring unit by removing a panel from a shared wall. Several items were stolen for a $1,500 loss.
Lancaster County deputies seize 95 pounds of marijuana in vehicle on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies seized several pounds of marijuana and over 100 THC vape cartridges during a traffic stop on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said deputies pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation around 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 80, just north of Lincoln. After...
Fremont man faces charges from Monday incidents
A Fremont man faces charges from incidents Monday morning. Police officers were dispatched at about 9 a.m. to the 700 block of East 22nd Street where it was reported that a man entered a business and created a disturbance. Prior to the officers arriving, the individual had left the business....
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
Red Oak man booked for meth possession
(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces a drug charge following their arrest in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 57-year-old Kenneth Allen Rhamy of Red Oak was arrested for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Rhamy's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop at 4th and Nuckols Street.
Omaha Police and DEA’s new overdose taskforce to take down drug dealers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and the DEA Omaha Division have been working under the radar to take down drug dealers in the metro. “We are at a point in our society where truly it takes one pill to kill somebody,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha division.
Omaha police investigating in-custody death Monday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said a 41-year-old man died from a gunshot wound when officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning. Around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence near S 168th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance, according to authorities. When officers arrived on...
Family owners say Nettie's was looted immediately following fire
Two days before Christmas, Bellevue restaurant Nettie’s was destroyed in a fire. Michelle Lyons says that, since the fire, most of the community has been supportive.
Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home
A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty.
Omaha police identify man seriously injured by gunfire Tuesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — One man was seriously injured by gunfire in North Omaha early Tuesday morning. Omaha police found the victim around 12:20 a.m. near 43rd and Grant streets. Paramedics rushed the man, identified as 41-year-old Ontonio Payne, to Nebraska Medicine, where police said Payne was expected to survive.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater, of Villisca, was arrested Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving under Suspension. Bond was set at $5,600. Summer Brooke French,...
Preliminary hearings held for three of four suspects in 15-year-old’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preliminary hearings were held Monday morning for three of the four murder suspects in the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. 19-year-old Kash Davis was supposed to have his hearing today. It was moved to Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. Davis is facing charges for first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
Creston Man arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested Matthew Garcia of Creston in the 100 block of W. Coolbaugh Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a revoked license. Authorities transported Garcia to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
