2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says

DINUBA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues.

When they arrived, officers say they found a young man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other juveniles were found suffering gunshot wounds, one of them with a critical injury to the head. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The minor pronounced dead is estimated to be under 16 years old, according to officials.

Authorities say the incident appears to be gang-related as multiple shots were fired from both parties.

“We don’t have enough information to know that other than we know that there was other individuals that left the area, so we are obviously looking for more information, we don’t know if it’s gang related but it appears to be,” says Chief of Dinuba Police Department Abel Iriarte.

Near the victim, multiple yellow markers indicated where bullet casings had fallen. A red sedan was also at the scene.

“We don’t know if they were shot in the car, but we believe one of the individuals from the car is related to the vehicle.”

This was the first homicide for the city, anyone with information is asked to call the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5914.

