ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings get another cornerback in latest Draft Network mock

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyrK4_0k7wsF1i00

The Minnesota Vikings spent a lot of resources last offseason on the cornerback position. They re-signed cornerback Patrick Peterson along with drafting Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans.

Due to injuries to both rookies and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler, the Vikings were forced to start former practice squad player Duke Shelley. While he has played well this season, it’s not an ideal scenario for the defense.

In the latest mock draft from The Draft Network, Jaime Eisner agrees with that and sent them Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Here is what Eisner had to say about the physical cornerback.

“Patrick Peterson’s contract voids after this season, but the Vikings need more reinforcements in the CB room regardless. Devon Witherspoon is a momentum-flipper with his ability to get his hands on the ball. Outside of his ball skills, versatility may be his best trait. I believe Witherspoon can play outside or as the nickel and have success in both man and zone coverages.”

A fast riser up draft boards, Witherspoon would be a great get for the Vikings and could solve their slot cornerback issues year one before transitioning outside.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After

The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free agency begins in 62 days. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will strut into free agency with the NFL’s eight-least cap space, familiar territory for the Vikings amid the last half-decade.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 teams that could be calling Bears about No. 1 pick in NFL draft

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which means they essentially control the draft. Typically, teams sitting at No. 1 are in search of a quarterback and choose to remain put. But the Bears aren’t in the market for a quarterback after finding their guy in Justin Fields. Which means they stand to gain substantial compensation from a quarterback-needy team(s) looking to trade up and get a top prospect like Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings 1 Standout Player No One Saw Coming

In 2021, it was K.J. Osborn, a wide receiver who had a quiet rookie season in 2020 and sprung out of nowhere to become the Minnesota Vikings undisputed WR3. Heading into 2022, a year of change and culture shift for the Vikings, there had to be at least one player who followed suit. And in Kevin O’Connell’s first year, the one Vikings standout player no one saw coming was cornerback Duke Shelley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings

The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumors: Jefferson’s Contract, Donatell in 2023, & Upcoming Cuts

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we discuss the upcoming Justin Jefferson extension, Ed Donatell potentially returning in 2023, and which Vikings players could be getting to the end of their purple careers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions absolutely crushed Aaron Rodgers with a hilarious mashup video after their win

The Detroit Lions went into Lambeau Field on Sunday night and kept Aaron Rodgers out of the playoffs with a 20-16 victory over the Packers which ended Green Bay’s season. Then a few moments after the game, the Lions’ social media team got its own win over the legendary quarterback when they posted a hilarious mashup video on TikTok that absolutely lit up Rodgers and the things he was saying leading up to this game as well as things he said recently in his career.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027. Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled...
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Would reuniting Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins be a wise investment?

The NFL offseason has begun for the 18 teams that did not qualify for the postseason. With that, the rumor mill has started up and reports are saying that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is available via trade. The connection to the Cleveland Browns is obvious they need more talent at the position and Hopkins has a past relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson when they were in Houston.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL team announces shocking firing

The Kliff Kingsbury era is officially over for the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals announced Kingsbury was fired Monday morning after the franchise finished with a 4-13 record, good enough for last place in the NFC West. “Sources: The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who 10 months ago signed...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy