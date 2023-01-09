Read full article on original website
Attorneys for woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother appear in court
AUSTIN, Texas — Attorneys for Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, appeared in court Wednesday morning for an update on her case. Judge Selena Alvarenga set Fieramusca's arraignment hearing for Jan. 31. Her grand jury trial is set to begin...
Online predator caught with 12-year-old in Stafford after being tracked in real-time, police say
In a case that spanned from Del Rio to Stafford, Texas, investigators said they caught an online predator in action with license plate reader technology.
12newsnow.com
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday for paying a teenage hitman to murder his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Fratta...
Only on 13: 'Where's your boyfriend now?' Woman robbed after rejecting man at N. Houston gas station
The victim said she thought she was going to die based on the look in the man's eyes. In a story you'll only find on ABC13, the woman wonder's if the robbery was about money or ego.
Authorities: Man allegedly kidnapped woman she met on dating app, denied her food and water
A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman he met online in north Harris County is out on bond.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found decapitated in Waller Co., suspect said to be victim's husband
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities are investigating after the body of a 21-year-old woman was found inside a home on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, the woman was found inside a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. Authorities said deputies were...
Police officer running for Houston mayor accused of beating boyfriend with baton, court documents say
HOUSTON — A Missouri City police officer faces allegations of domestic violence stemming from two incidents in which she is accused of using her baton and Taser on her boyfriend, according to court documents. According to court documents, Robin Williams, 32, is charged with assault – continuous family violence....
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Mother of taqueria suspect killed by customer in self-defense speaks out
HOUSTON - In an ominous phone call Thursday morning, hours before the robbery at El Ranchito on South Gessner in southwest Houston that would end his life, 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington promised his mother, Corine Goodman, he would do better. "Thursday morning was the last time he called me. He...
KSAT 12
Woman charged with killing Texas bull rider during jealous rage, police say
A woman has been arrested in Houston months after fatally shooting a popular Texas bull rider in Utah whom she accused of flirting with a friend, according to Salt Lake City police. Lashawn Bagley, 22, has been charged with murder following the shooting of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, at...
HCSO: Misunderstanding leads to brief detention of adults who dropped off infant who died from SIDS
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were briefly detained Tuesday due to a misunderstanding after a dead child was brought to a northwest Harris County hospital, according to authorities. Initially, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office officials said the two people were detained due to a "death investigation." They...
Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed
KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
Popular teacher killed in suspected domestic violence incident remembered by staff, students
SUGAR LAND, Texas — We're learning more about an Alief ISD teacher who was killed outside of her home over the weekend in Sugar Land. Wendy Duan, 28, was shot following what police believe was a domestic violence incident. While the manhunt for the shooter continues, students and staff are grieving the tragic loss of Ms. Duan.
fox26houston.com
(FULL INTERVIEW) Houston Taqueria shooting: Mother of robber killed by patron speaks out
FOX 26's Natalie Hee spoke exclusively with Corine Goodman, the mother of Eric Eugene Washington, the robber who was killed by a patron at a Houston taqueria. She tells us that hours before the robbery, he promised his mother he would do better.
Click2Houston.com
$15K bond: Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor charged for alleged assaults of boyfriend using police baton, taser
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A Missouri City police officer who is running to be Houston’s next mayor was arrested Tuesday after being charged with continuous violence against the family, court records show. Robin Williams, 32, was arrested by Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constables while off-duty and meeting...
fox26houston.com
13-year-old girl kidnapped, threatened at gunpoint; suspect arrested by Harris Co. Constables
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 13-year-old girl is safe after authorities arrested a man accused of aggravated kidnapping. Officials with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said they responded to the 16900 block of Northchase Drive in reference to a tip that a 13-year-old girl was possibly at the location with an older male.
KSAT 12
Teen dies from multiple gunshot wounds after friends mistakenly take him to assisted living facility, police say
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old died Sunday after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Houston police. The teenager was found on the ground around 7 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of West Airport Boulevard. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that the teen’s friends mistakenly dropped him off at an...
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
fox26houston.com
Houston taqueria shooting: Robber shot by armed customer was previously out on bond
HOUSTON - In new developments about a customer seen on camera shooting an armed robber at a taqueria in southwest Houston, FOX 26 confirmed the robber had an existing criminal history. BACKGROUND: Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say. Officials said Eric Eugene...
Customer who shot robber at Texas taco shop could face charges through grand jury
The customer captured on surveillance video shooting and killing a robber at a southwest Houston taco shop is reportedly ready to talk to police.
Man wanted for stealing liquor bottles and pointing gun at employee in Northshore area, HPD says
Police said the man first acted like a customer and walked around the store looking at different liquor bottles before grabbing two of them and running out of the store without paying.
