KHOU

Katy teen improvises after noticing he was being followed

KATY, Texas — A Katy family wants parents to talk to their kids about safety after it appears their 13-year-old son was followed by a car as he rode his bike home. Some of the incident was captured on surveillance video. “Oh my gosh, it was just scary,” Susie...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston

A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
HOUSTON, TX

