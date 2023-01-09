Read full article on original website
Mississippi in the Grip of Lottery Fever – Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $1.1 Billion for Friday January 13 Draw
Beloved local restaurant celebrates grand opening of new location in Mississippi
Woman's Boyfriend Charged in Death of Her 4 Month Old Daughter: "I Thought I Could Trust Him"
MSDH reports higher levels of COVID-19 in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Devastating news as the Mississippi State Department of Health reports an infant death due to COVID-19. This is the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18 since 2020, and infection levels are trending in parts of the state. After weeks of low numbers of...
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology
A cold front brings a chance for rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Behind the front, we are going to be colder.
First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
Proposal would allow Mississippi’s retired teachers to return without losing retirement benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nothing’s stopping retired teachers from changing their minds and eventually coming back to a school setting. But they’re limited in how they can return. A new proposal at the State Capitol could bring them back without jeopardizing their retirement benefits. Mississippi’s pipeline of educators...
Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from the state
Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year
Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets.
Mid-South doctors concerned about rising syphilis cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns. Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the state’s fight against COVID-19, expressed his concerns on Twitter last week, saying “syphilis among newborns should be a thing of the past…but in […]
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
The Cue - Week 15
LIVE: Diamondhead's senior health fair helps seniors kick off a healthy 2023
Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the new year. Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes stopped by Good Morning Mississippi to talk about the city's priorities in 2023. Coastwide MLK Celebration kicks off this week; battle of the bands, parade take to Biloxi streets.
Allen Beverages’ New York Pizza D’Iberville Contest - Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, February 13th, 2023, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
When can patients expect medical marijuana?
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
Long Beach to launch new Pre-K classes, expand career technical opportunities
The I-110 bridge is the most traveled drawbridge in South Mississippi. And it won't be opening for boats until damage to the locking system is fixed. Gautier Police are getting half a million dollars for new equipment like car and body cameras to help improve safety for officers.
Parents charged with kidnapping own children returned to Mississippi
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents accused of kidnapping their own children are back in Mississippi. Austin and Chelsey Payne are sitting in the Pontotoc County jail after they were returned last Thursday. They are accused of taking their three children, whom they do not have legal custody of, from...
A brief history of the carved angel tree sculptures in Bay St. Louis
Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
