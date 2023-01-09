ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

MSDH reports higher levels of COVID-19 in Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Devastating news as the Mississippi State Department of Health reports an infant death due to COVID-19. This is the 14th COVID-19 death in a child under 18 since 2020, and infection levels are trending in parts of the state. After weeks of low numbers of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gautier PD receives $510K in funding for new body camera systems, technology

Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. It was a chilly start to what will be a pleasantly warm afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine to get all of that vitamin D. Tonight will be cool with lows in the 50s. We are going to see an increase in cloud cover through your Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. It will also be more humid. A cold front brings a chance for rain and possible thunderstorms on Thursday. Behind the front, we are going to be colder.
GAUTIER, MS
WJTV 12

First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC partners with USA. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WREG

Mid-South doctors concerned about rising syphilis cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the number of congenital syphilis cases rising in Mississippi, doctors across the Mid-South are expressing their concerns. Former Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, who led the state’s fight against COVID-19, expressed his concerns on Twitter last week, saying “syphilis among newborns should be a thing of the past…but in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

The Cue - Week 15

Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Allen Beverages’ New York Pizza D’Iberville Contest - Official Promotion Rules

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by Allen Beverages 13300 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport, MS 39503. The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, February 13th, 2023, and end at 11:59pm Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, February 19th, 2023 Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

When can patients expect medical marijuana?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It has been nearly a year since Gov. Tate Reeves signed medical marijuana into law, yet no sales have been complete. According to Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association Executive Directo rKen Newburger the state is working on testing before selling. “We’re just waiting for those testing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Gov. Reeves issues directive to ban TikTok from all government devices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves issued a directive to Mississippi departments and agencies to ban Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S....
MISSISSIPPI STATE

