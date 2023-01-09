A Sulphur Rock man faces numerous charges after authorities allege he fled from a sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop Saturday night. According to the incident report, Deputy Zach Spohr spotted a motorcycle without a license plate driven by Donald D. Evans, 56, making an intersection turn without using a turn signal in Sulphur Rock. As Spohr got behind the motorcycle, the report said Evans accelerated, making many turns through the town before he pulled into a Main Street location.

