Auburn is getting a "college ready prospect" in Tyler Scott
Auburn fans need to be excited about what they are getting in Tyler Scott.
KTLO
MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team
The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
Freshmen lead Alabama hoops into another top-25 road test
Two-and-a-half years ago, those were Nate Oats’ words as the Alabama coach assessed his team’s chances ahead of the 2020-21 season. And he was right: seniors Herb Jones and John Petty were two key pieces of a group that won the SEC regular-season title and SEC tournament before eventually falling in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
KTLO
Local residents appointed to positions by Gov. Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson made several appointments Friday ahead of his term ending this week, where a few local residents were selected. Debra Schulte from Mountain Home was appointed to the Arkansas State Board of Nursing replacing Renee Mihalko-Corbitt. Her term will expire October 1, 2023. Travis Dover of Mountain Home...
Kait 8
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
Kait 8
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
KTLO
Earthquake reported in Izard County Tuesday morning
A minor earthquake has been reported in Izard County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 1.8 quake was recorded 6.8 miles west-southwest of Melbourne Tuesday morning at 1:49. The location is also 28.4 southeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are rarely felt. However,...
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
KYTV
Man is sentenced to life in prison for killing a couple in Flippin, Ark.
FLIPPIN, Ark. (KY3) -Dale Stikeleather, 63, of Flippin pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of capital murder. Online court records show Stikeleather admitted to shooting and killing Jeffrey and Kimberly Watson in May 2022. Investigators say Stikeleather killed the couple because they wouldn’t sell their pickup. Detectives say they...
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
whiterivernow.com
Sulphur Rock man facing charges after attempted traffic stop
A Sulphur Rock man faces numerous charges after authorities allege he fled from a sheriff’s deputy during an attempted traffic stop Saturday night. According to the incident report, Deputy Zach Spohr spotted a motorcycle without a license plate driven by Donald D. Evans, 56, making an intersection turn without using a turn signal in Sulphur Rock. As Spohr got behind the motorcycle, the report said Evans accelerated, making many turns through the town before he pulled into a Main Street location.
KTLO
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to charges in 3 cases
A man who has had a number of criminal charges filed against him through the years was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday. Forty-two-year-old Nathias Z. Hall of Mountain Home entered a guilty plea to charges stemming from his three latest arrests and was put on probation for 72 months.
