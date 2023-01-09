ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MN

Outsider.com

Minnesota Man Dies After ATV, Snowmobiles Plunge Into Frozen Lake

A Minnesota resident, 64-year-old Scott Alan Simdorn, died on Saturday (January 7) after falling through the ice at Otter Tail Lake while driving across the frozen surface. According to the Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office, they received a call late Saturday evening regarding two snowmobiles and an ATV that had plunged through the surface. Upon their arrival, all parties involved were accounted for except for Simdorn, who remained in the frigid water.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota

CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports snowmobile activity was high and conditions on some trails have improved, other trails have yet to be groomed and lake conditions continue to be very rough and slushy. He also assisted St. Louis County deputies and responded to a fatal snowmobile crash where a single rider had lost control and struck a tree.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Two hurt in horse-drawn buggy crash

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Two people were taken to Tri County Hospital in Wadena Wednesday morning, after a vehicle crashed into their horse-drawn buggy. Otter Tail County deputies say the driver of a Ford Explorer was eastbound on Co Hwy 50 around 11 a.m. They say the driver was coming over a hill, about a mile east of 580th Ave.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota sees rash of fatal snowmobile accidents

DULUTH - Not even midway through winter, the number of snowmobile fatalities in Minnesota equals the total that died while riding all last winter. Six people have died in snowmobile accidents in the past 10 days: Three were killed over the weekend, including a 12-year-old boy in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday, and a 55-year-old woman in northeastern Minnesota and a 64-year-old man in the western part of the state Saturday; two 21-year-olds died after a New Year's Day crash in Isanti County, and a 52-year-old man died while snowmobiling in Zimmerman on Dec. 31.
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

One Person Injured in Single Vehicle Roll-Over

A Hibbing area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Monday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kaitlyn Krishell Metzer, (24) was injured when the northbound 2003 Ford Expedition in which she was a passenger entered the ditch on Highway 169 near Scenic Highway in Taconite, and rolled on to the passenger side. The driver, Tylar Andrew Zook, (27) of Morehead, North Carolina suffered no apparent injury in the accident reported just after 7am.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Ice drives road havoc across much of Minnesota

Freezing drizzle left a treacherous coating of ice on sidewalks, streets and highways around the Twin Cities and across much of the rest of central and southern Minnesota on Wednesday morning, leading to dozens of crashes, school closures and canceled transit routes. Whether walking or driving, it was tough to...
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

ASK A TROOPER: “Hazard Lights Question”

Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
MINNESOTA STATE
trfradio.com

Two Injured In Itasca County Collision

Two people were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sarah Marie Scheff ,(35) of Bigfork, and a 15 year old male passenger were injured in the accident Sunday in Stokes Township. According to the State Patrol report, a...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Minnesota DNR’s newest conservation officers hit the field

They’ve taught the next generations of outdoor recreationists how to enjoy their sports safely and ethically; busted poachers; worked closely with conservation officers with decades of experience; and learned the ins and outs of natural resources law enforcement. Since they began training last spring, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ 15 newest conservation officers have gained the experience necessary to assume their field stations. The officers were stationed Jan. 4.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota man sentenced to 37 years for killing Red Lake police officer

BEMIDJI - David Brian Donnell Jr., who fatally shot Red Lake tribal police officer Ryan Bialke in July 2021, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court here - a shorter stay than the life imprisonment Bialke's family wanted. Before Chief U.S. District Judge...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Bemidji mother charged after toddler son ingests discarded fentanyl, dies

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A Bemidji woman has been charged after the recent death of her 18-month-old son from drugs she believes he found in the trash. Lakeisha Dawn Chaboyea, of Bemidji, is charged with a felony due to neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm, and physical/emotional health as a parent and legal guardian of her 18-month-old son, Joshua Needham Jr., according to court documents.
BEMIDJI, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
hot967.fm

Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE

