CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may have snow today before the sun returns later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Jan. 11, there is a 60% chance of snow with a high of 37. Winds will be in the northwest at 5–15 mph before increasing to 15–25 mph in the afternoon. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 35 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 23 and north-northwest winds at 15 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 25 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 18 HOURS AGO